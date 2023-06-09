411 Is Hiring a Writer for AEW Collision Live Coverage

Are you a wrestling fan who follows AEW and have thought “I bet I can cover the show live as well as or better than those other guys”? Well, you’re in luck because your time has come! We’re looking for someone to cover AEW Collision weekly for the site. You must be able to do live coverage, recapping and reviewing the events of the show in your own voice and in a clear, easy to understand manner.

Collision airs Saturday nights on TNT at 8 PM ET to 10 PM ET. After the show is done, you’ll post a review immediately after consisting of your live coverage recap and your overall thoughts on the show. You can see examples of what we’re looking for in live coverage looks here and here. We use WordPress so familiarity posting to WordPress is also preferred.

This is a paid gig. If you’re interested, please email us your resume and at least three relevant writing samples.