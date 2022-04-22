wrestling / News
411 Is Hiring Freelance Writers for News Posting
April 22, 2022 | Posted by
We’re looking to add freelance writers to our news team to post wrestling (and occasionally general entertainment) news. Past experience posting wrestling news is a must. You must be able to write clear, easy to understand news items, be able to properly and accurately summarize, transcribe, source, research, etc. and do so fairly quickly, working within scheduled shifts. We use WordPress so past experience posting and editing articles on WordPress is a plus (though not required).
This is a paid gig. If you’re interested, please email us your resume and at least three relevant writing samples.
We look forward to hearing from you!
