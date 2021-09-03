411 on Wrestling Podcast: AEW All Out Predictions, CM Punk vs. Darby Allin, Daniel Bryan, More

In this episode of the 411 On Wrestling podcast, 411’s Blake Lovell discusses the upcoming AEW All Out pay-per-view on Sunday, intrigue with the Women’s Casino Battle Royale, expectations for Chris Jericho vs. MJF, whether Christian Cage vs. Kenny Omega or CM Punk vs. Darby Allin should main event, Daniel Bryan rumors, and much more.

*Intro

*1:09 The Buy-In

*2:49 Women’s Casino Battle Royale

*8:15 Jon Moxley vs. Satoshi Kojima

*9:57 Paul Wight vs. QT Marshall

*12:12 Chris Jericho vs. MJF

*17:29 Eddie Kingston vs. (c) Miro – TNT Title

*20:01 The Lucha Bros vs. (c) The Young Bucks – Steel Cage Match for AEW Tag Team Titles

*22:59 Kris Statlander vs. (c) Britt Baker – AEW Women’s Title

*25:26 Christian Cage vs. (c) Kenny Omega – AEW World Title

*29:15 CM Punk vs. Darby Allin

