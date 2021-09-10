wrestling / Columns
Podcast: Reaction To AEW Dynamite’s First Ratings Win Over WWE RAW
In this episode of the 411 On Wrestling Podcast, 411’s Blake Lovell discusses AEW Dynamite defeating WWE RAW in the key demo ratings for the first time, whether AEW can keep its momentum going, RAW’s potential viewership decrease with the return of the NFL, WWE’s options to improve RAW, and much more.
*Intro
*0:33 AEW’s ratings feat
*5:30 Can AEW keep its momentum going?
*10:05 RAW’s viewership with the return of the NFL
*14:11 What are WWE’s options to improve RAW?
*20:30 AEW giving fans special moments
Donate to the GoFundMe for Larry Csonka’s family: https://www.gofundme.com/f/larrymania-living-on-in-his-girls
Subscribe to 411mania on YouTube
You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms:
* Apple Podcasts
* Spotify
* Stitcher
* Google Play
More Trending Stories
- Former Bronson Reed Says He Was ‘Terribly Mismanaged’ Recently, Reed And Other Released Wrestlers Are Now Free Agents
- Deonna Purrazzo On Being Driven To Make WWE Want Her Back, Whether She Would Consider Returning
- Melissa Santos Says Brian Cage Is Being ‘Misused’ By AEW, Cage Comments
- Bray Wyatt Reacts To WWE Confiscating Signs About Him