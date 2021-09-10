In this episode of the 411 On Wrestling Podcast, 411’s Blake Lovell discusses AEW Dynamite defeating WWE RAW in the key demo ratings for the first time, whether AEW can keep its momentum going, RAW’s potential viewership decrease with the return of the NFL, WWE’s options to improve RAW, and much more.

*Intro

*0:33 AEW’s ratings feat

*5:30 Can AEW keep its momentum going?

*10:05 RAW’s viewership with the return of the NFL

*14:11 What are WWE’s options to improve RAW?

*20:30 AEW giving fans special moments

