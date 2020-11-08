wrestling / Columns
411 on Wrestling Podcast: AEW Full Gear 2020 Review
In this episode of the 411 On Wrestling podcast, 411’s Blake Lovell reviews AEW Full Gear, with thoughts on Thunder Rosa’s return, Kenny Omega becoming the No. 1 contender for the AEW World title, Darby Allin winning the TNT Title, FTR and the Young Bucks putting on a tag team classic, the violent main event between Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston, and much more.
*Intro
*0:45 Serena Deeb defeats Allysin Kay to retain NWA Women’s Title
*4:28 Kenny Omega defeats Hangman Page to become No. 1 Contender
*7:31 Orange Cassidy defeats John Silver
*10:45 Darby Allin defeats Cody to win the TNT Title
*14:38 Hikaru Shida defeats Nyla Rose to retain the AEW Women’s Title
*19:08 The Young Bucks defeat FTR to win the AEW Tag Team Titles
*25:26 Matt Hardy defeats Sammy Guevara
*28:41 MJF defeats Chris Jericho
*30:59 Jon Moxley defeats Eddie Kingston to retain the AEW World Title
Donate to the GoFundMe for Larry Csonka’s family: https://www.gofundme.com/f/larrymania-living-on-in-his-girls
