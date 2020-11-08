411 on Wrestling Podcast: AEW Full Gear 2020 Review

wrestling / Columns

In this episode of the 411 On Wrestling podcast, 411’s Blake Lovell reviews AEW Full Gear, with thoughts on Thunder Rosa’s return, Kenny Omega becoming the No. 1 contender for the AEW World title, Darby Allin winning the TNT Title, FTR and the Young Bucks putting on a tag team classic, the violent main event between Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston, and much more.

*Intro
*0:45 Serena Deeb defeats Allysin Kay to retain NWA Women’s Title
*4:28 Kenny Omega defeats Hangman Page to become No. 1 Contender
*7:31 Orange Cassidy defeats John Silver
*10:45 Darby Allin defeats Cody to win the TNT Title
*14:38 Hikaru Shida defeats Nyla Rose to retain the AEW Women’s Title
*19:08 The Young Bucks defeat FTR to win the AEW Tag Team Titles
*25:26 Matt Hardy defeats Sammy Guevara
*28:41 MJF defeats Chris Jericho
*30:59 Jon Moxley defeats Eddie Kingston to retain the AEW World Title

