411 on Wrestling Podcast: AEW Full Gear Predictions – Sting Rumors, Moxley vs. Kingston, More

In this episode of the 411 On Wrestling podcast, 411’s Blake Lovell welcomes in Dissecting Dynamite host Andy Perez to discuss AEW Full Gear on Saturday, predictions for every match on the card, potential surprises, and much more.

*2:28 Serena Deeb vs. Allysin Kay – NWA Women’s Championship

*6:17 Orange Cassidy vs. John Silver

*13:27 Hikaru Shida vs. Nyla Rose – AEW Women’s Championship

*20:01 Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara – Elite Deletion Match

*24:29 MJF vs. Chris Jericho

*29:22 Kenny Omega vs. Hangman Page – AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals

*34:35 Cody vs. Darby Allin – TNT Championship (plus Sting rumors)

*42:31 FTR vs. The Young Bucks – AEW World Tag Team Championship

*49:14 Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston – AEW World Championship

