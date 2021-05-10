411 on Wrestling Podcast: Baron Black on Working With AEW, Importance Of AEW Dark, Rey Fenix Match

In this episode of the 411 On Wrestling Podcast, 411’s Blake Lovell welcomes in Baron Black (@TheEmpBruh) to discuss his appearances for AEW, when he learned about his first Dynamite match against Shawn Spears, the value of AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation for independent wrestlers, memorable AEW Dark matches against Rey Fenix, JD Drake, and Lee Johnson, and much more.

*Intro

*0:36 Finding out about his first Dynamite match at 3 AM on the day of the show

*3:42 Becoming a regular on AEW Dark

*6:41 The value and importance of AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation

*8:44 How the AEW Dark taping process works

*10:37 His experience with COVID-19

*13:06 Memorable matches with Rey Fenix, JD Drake, and Lee Johnson

*19:30 Training under QT Marshall and Cody Rhodes at the Nightmare Factory

*21:35 How AEW has helped him learn about wrestling on television

*24:58 The importance of social media for wrestlers in this era

*26:31 His love of gaming and laying the smack down on other AEW stars

