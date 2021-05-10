wrestling / Columns
411 on Wrestling Podcast: Baron Black on Working With AEW, Importance Of AEW Dark, Rey Fenix Match
In this episode of the 411 On Wrestling Podcast, 411’s Blake Lovell welcomes in Baron Black (@TheEmpBruh) to discuss his appearances for AEW, when he learned about his first Dynamite match against Shawn Spears, the value of AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation for independent wrestlers, memorable AEW Dark matches against Rey Fenix, JD Drake, and Lee Johnson, and much more.
*Intro
*0:36 Finding out about his first Dynamite match at 3 AM on the day of the show
*3:42 Becoming a regular on AEW Dark
*6:41 The value and importance of AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation
*8:44 How the AEW Dark taping process works
*10:37 His experience with COVID-19
*13:06 Memorable matches with Rey Fenix, JD Drake, and Lee Johnson
*19:30 Training under QT Marshall and Cody Rhodes at the Nightmare Factory
*21:35 How AEW has helped him learn about wrestling on television
*24:58 The importance of social media for wrestlers in this era
*26:31 His love of gaming and laying the smack down on other AEW stars
Donate to the GoFundMe for Larry Csonka’s family: https://www.gofundme.com/f/larrymania-living-on-in-his-girls
