wrestling / Columns
411 on Wrestling Podcast: Reaction To Bray Wyatt’s Surprising WWE Release
In this breaking news episode of the 411 On Wrestling podcast, 411’s Blake Lovell discusses WWE’s surprising release of Bray Wyatt, the company’s business stance under Nick Khan, Wyatt’s character direction in WWE, and much more.
*Intro
*0:26 Details of Bray Wyatt’s WWE release
*3:27 Budget cuts?
*6:02 WWE’s handling of Wyatt’s character
*9:25 That Seth Rollins vs. The Fiend match at Hell in a Cell 2019….
*11:23 WWE’s booking of complex characters
*16:58 Nick Khan’s business approach
Donate to the GoFundMe for Larry Csonka’s family: https://www.gofundme.com/f/larrymania-living-on-in-his-girls
Subscribe to 411mania on YouTube
You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms:
* Apple Podcasts
* Spotify
* Stitcher
* Google Play
More Trending Stories
- Jeff Jarrett Reportedly No Longer Working With WWE, Reason For His Exit
- Jeff Jarrett On Creative Issues That Led To Him Walking Out Of WWE In 1995, His Conversations With Vince McMahon
- AEW Reportedly Not Doing A Match With Light Tubes Again
- Cash Wheeler Injured During AEW Fight For the Fallen Match, Update on Status