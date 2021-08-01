411 on Wrestling Podcast: Reaction To Bray Wyatt’s Surprising WWE Release

In this breaking news episode of the 411 On Wrestling podcast, 411’s Blake Lovell discusses WWE’s surprising release of Bray Wyatt, the company’s business stance under Nick Khan, Wyatt’s character direction in WWE, and much more.

*Intro

*0:26 Details of Bray Wyatt’s WWE release

*3:27 Budget cuts?

*6:02 WWE’s handling of Wyatt’s character

*9:25 That Seth Rollins vs. The Fiend match at Hell in a Cell 2019….

*11:23 WWE’s booking of complex characters

*16:58 Nick Khan’s business approach

