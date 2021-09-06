411 on Wrestling Podcast: Bryan Danielson & Adam Cole Debut At AEW All Out, CM Punk vs. Darby Allin

In this episode of the 411 On Wrestling podcast, 411’s Blake Lovell discusses thoughts on CM Punk’s in-ring return against Darby Allin at AEW All Out, Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole making their AEW debuts, why them leaving WWE is so significant, and much more.

*Intro

*2:19 Thoughts on CM Punk vs. Darby Allin

*14:51 Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole debut

*23:01 The significance of Danielson and Cole leaving WWE for AEW

Donate to the GoFundMe for Larry Csonka’s family: https://www.gofundme.com/f/larrymania-living-on-in-his-girls

