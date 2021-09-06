wrestling / Columns
411 on Wrestling Podcast: Bryan Danielson & Adam Cole Debut At AEW All Out, CM Punk vs. Darby Allin
September 6, 2021 | Posted by
In this episode of the 411 On Wrestling podcast, 411’s Blake Lovell discusses thoughts on CM Punk’s in-ring return against Darby Allin at AEW All Out, Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole making their AEW debuts, why them leaving WWE is so significant, and much more.
*Intro
*2:19 Thoughts on CM Punk vs. Darby Allin
*14:51 Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole debut
*23:01 The significance of Danielson and Cole leaving WWE for AEW
Donate to the GoFundMe for Larry Csonka’s family: https://www.gofundme.com/f/larrymania-living-on-in-his-girls
Subscribe to 411mania on YouTube
You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms:
* Apple Podcasts
* Spotify
* Stitcher
* Google Play
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Notes on AEW Roster Members Who Left Chicago Before All Out, Wrestlers in Attendance
- Backstage Notes on AEW All Out, Possible Surprises, Expected Main Event (SPOILERS)
- Clip of Fan Trying to Offer Beer to CM Punk During AEW Rampage, Note on Punk’s Bret Hart Shirt
- Note On What Adam Cole Considered ‘Non-Negotiable’ Prior To Contract Talks With WWE