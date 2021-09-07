411 on Wrestling Podcast: More Thoughts On Bryan Danielson & Adam Cole To AEW, Hall & Nash To WCW Comparisons

In this episode of the 411 On Wrestling podcast, 411’s Blake Lovell discusses thoughts on the comparisons being made between Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole to AEW and Hall and Nash to WCW, how AEW is changing the game, the potential short-term and long-term impact on the company, and much more.

*Intro

*2:15 The comparison of Danielson and Bryan to AEW to Hall and Nash to WCW

*9:37 How AEW brought back the nWo effect

14:18-16:49

*22:30 What’s the short-term and long-term impact of them jumping ship?

