411 on Wrestling Podcast: What Happened With Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax On WWE RAW?

In this episode of the 411 On Wrestling podcast, 411’s Blake Lovell discusses the wild Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax match on this week’s WWE RAW, where things went wrong with the match, reports on whether it was legit or a worked shoot, WWE potentially using it to further the feud between the two, and much more.

*Intro

*0:58 The bizarre Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax match on WWE RAW

*3:41 Reports on what happened in the match

*8:37 Will WWE lean into it in the storyline between the two?

*13:22 The interest level in another Flair vs. Jax match

Donate to the GoFundMe for Larry Csonka’s family: https://www.gofundme.com/f/larrymania-living-on-in-his-girls

Subscribe to 411mania on YouTube

You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms:

* Apple Podcasts

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play