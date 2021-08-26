411 on Wrestling Podcast: CM Punk, Daniel Bryan, & The AEW Final Countdown?

In this episode of the 411 On Wrestling podcast, 411’s Blake Lovell discusses CM Punk’s first AEW Dynamite appearance, the tease of Daniel Bryan signing with AEW, how the two could impact AEW’s business, and much more.

*Intro

*0:46 CM Punk fuels Daniel Bryan to AEW speculation

*4:16 The short-term and long-term impact of both on AEW’s business

*14:45 Bray Wyatt joining them?

*16:06 AEW’s current momentum

*18:23 Why it’s fun time to be a wrestling fan

Donate to the GoFundMe for Larry Csonka’s family: https://www.gofundme.com/f/larrymania-living-on-in-his-girls

Subscribe to 411mania on YouTube

You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms:

* Apple Podcasts

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play