411 On Wrestling Podcast: Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW For WWE, Potential Steve Austin Match At WrestleMania 38

February 16, 2022 | Posted by Blake Lovell
AEW Dynamite Cody Rhodes Image Credit: AEW

In this episode of the 411 On Wrestling Podcast, 411’s Blake Lovell discusses Cody and Brandi Rhodes leaving AEW, their potential return to WWE, what’s next for all parties involved, the rumors of Steve Austin wrestling at WrestleMania 38, and much more.

*Intro
*0:34 Cody Rhodes
*23:51 The Rock teases a WWE return?
*24:59 Steve Austin potentially wrestling at WrestleMania 38

Donate to the GoFundMe for Larry Csonka’s family: https://www.gofundme.com/f/larrymania-living-on-in-his-girls

