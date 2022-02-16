In this episode of the 411 On Wrestling Podcast, 411’s Blake Lovell discusses Cody and Brandi Rhodes leaving AEW, their potential return to WWE, what’s next for all parties involved, the rumors of Steve Austin wrestling at WrestleMania 38, and much more.

*Intro

*0:34 Cody Rhodes

*23:51 The Rock teases a WWE return?

*24:59 Steve Austin potentially wrestling at WrestleMania 38

Donate to the GoFundMe for Larry Csonka’s family: https://www.gofundme.com/f/larrymania-living-on-in-his-girls

