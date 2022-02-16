wrestling / Columns
411 On Wrestling Podcast: Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW For WWE, Potential Steve Austin Match At WrestleMania 38
February 16, 2022 | Posted by
In this episode of the 411 On Wrestling Podcast, 411’s Blake Lovell discusses Cody and Brandi Rhodes leaving AEW, their potential return to WWE, what’s next for all parties involved, the rumors of Steve Austin wrestling at WrestleMania 38, and much more.
*Intro
*0:34 Cody Rhodes
*23:51 The Rock teases a WWE return?
*24:59 Steve Austin potentially wrestling at WrestleMania 38
Donate to the GoFundMe for Larry Csonka’s family: https://www.gofundme.com/f/larrymania-living-on-in-his-girls
Subscribe to 411mania on YouTube
You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms:
* Apple Podcasts
* Spotify
* Stitcher
* Google Play
More Trending Stories
- Note On Backstage Reaction In WWE To Cody Rhodes Likely Rejoining Company
- Brock Lesnar Reflects On Steve Austin Walking Out Of WWE In 2002: ‘It Was Probably The Right Decision’
- Backstage Update on Remaining Length of Kenny Omega’s AEW Contract
- Brock Lesnar Wants Young WWE Talent To ‘Figure Out How To Put Asses In Seats & Not Worry About Your Next High Spot’