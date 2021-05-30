wrestling / Columns
411 on Wrestling Podcast: Dark Side of the Ring & A&E Biography: Ultimate Warrior Review
In this episode of the 411 On Wrestling Podcast, 411’s Blake Lovell is joined by 411’s Steve Cook to discuss the Dark Side of the Ring and A&E Biography episodes on The Ultimate Warrior, some of the similarities between the two, the biggest differences, and much more.
*Intro
*0:47 Which documentary was better?
*4:08 The challenges of doing an Ultimate Warrior documentary
*6:48 Vince McMahon’s relationship with Warrior
*9:35 Jake Roberts’ stories
*11:21 Warrior as a wrestler
*14:05 How winning the WWF title impacted Warrior
*17:33 Shari Tyree and the family aspect
*25:23 The Self-Destruction of The Ultimate Warrior DVD
*29:34 Warrior’s complicated legacy
*39:04 Favorite Warrior matches
*42:14 WWE’s booking of babyface champions
*44:23 Expectations for Dark Side of the Ring episode on Grizzly Smith
Donate to the GoFundMe for Larry Csonka’s family: https://www.gofundme.com/f/larrymania-living-on-in-his-girls
Subscribe to 411mania on YouTube
You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms:
* Apple Podcasts
* Spotify
* Stitcher
* Google Play
