411 on Wrestling Podcast: Dark Side of the Ring & A&E Biography: Ultimate Warrior Review

May 30, 2021 | Posted by Blake Lovell
Ultimate Warrior

In this episode of the 411 On Wrestling Podcast, 411’s Blake Lovell is joined by 411’s Steve Cook to discuss the Dark Side of the Ring and A&E Biography episodes on The Ultimate Warrior, some of the similarities between the two, the biggest differences, and much more.

*Intro
*0:47 Which documentary was better?
*4:08 The challenges of doing an Ultimate Warrior documentary
*6:48 Vince McMahon’s relationship with Warrior
*9:35 Jake Roberts’ stories
*11:21 Warrior as a wrestler
*14:05 How winning the WWF title impacted Warrior
*17:33 Shari Tyree and the family aspect
*25:23 The Self-Destruction of The Ultimate Warrior DVD
*29:34 Warrior’s complicated legacy
*39:04 Favorite Warrior matches
*42:14 WWE’s booking of babyface champions
*44:23 Expectations for Dark Side of the Ring episode on Grizzly Smith

Donate to the GoFundMe for Larry Csonka’s family: https://www.gofundme.com/f/larrymania-living-on-in-his-girls

