411 on Wrestling Podcast: Dark Side of the Ring & A&E Biography: Ultimate Warrior Review

In this episode of the 411 On Wrestling Podcast, 411’s Blake Lovell is joined by 411’s Steve Cook to discuss the Dark Side of the Ring and A&E Biography episodes on The Ultimate Warrior, some of the similarities between the two, the biggest differences, and much more.

*Intro

*0:47 Which documentary was better?

*4:08 The challenges of doing an Ultimate Warrior documentary

*6:48 Vince McMahon’s relationship with Warrior

*9:35 Jake Roberts’ stories

*11:21 Warrior as a wrestler

*14:05 How winning the WWF title impacted Warrior

*17:33 Shari Tyree and the family aspect

*25:23 The Self-Destruction of The Ultimate Warrior DVD

*29:34 Warrior’s complicated legacy

*39:04 Favorite Warrior matches

*42:14 WWE’s booking of babyface champions

*44:23 Expectations for Dark Side of the Ring episode on Grizzly Smith

