411 on Wrestling Podcast: Dark Side of the Ring: Nick Gage, A&E Biography: Shawn Michaels Review

In this episode of the 411 On Wrestling Podcast, 411’s Blake Lovell is joined by 411’s Steve Cook to discuss the Dark Side of the Ring episode on Nick Gage, the wild story of Gage’s career both in and outside of the ring, WWE’s A&E Biography on Shawn Michaels, and much more.

*Intro

*0:48 Reaction to Nick Gage episode of Dark Side of the Ring

*5:10 Gage telling his story

*10:56 His connection with fans

*15:18 Gage’s support system

*18:20 David Arquette

*23:59 Overall thoughts on the documentary

*26:40 Gage vs. Kenny Omega deathmatch?

*30:07 Expectations for Collision in Korea episode

*33:28 Shawn Michaels A&E Biography

*39:24 Triple H’s line about Shawn after WrestleMania 10

*45:29 The upcoming Biography on The Ultimate Warrior

*47:05 New Jack’s passing

*51:21 Remembering Larry Csonka

Donate to the GoFundMe for Larry Csonka’s family: https://www.gofundme.com/f/larrymania-living-on-in-his-girls

