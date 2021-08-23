wrestling / Columns
411 on Wrestling Podcast: Can WWE Make Heel Becky Lynch Work?
August 23, 2021 | Posted by
In this episode of the 411 On Wrestling podcast, 411’s Blake Lovell discusses reports that WWE is going to position Becky Lynch as a heel on SmackDown, why the concept may not work, what it means for Bianca Belair, news and notes coming out of NXT TakeOver 36, and much more.
*Intro
*0:32 Heel Becky Lynch and what it means for Bianca Belair
*16:58 What’s next for Adam Cole?
*18:26 WALTER vs. Ilya Dragunov
Donate to the GoFundMe for Larry Csonka’s family: https://www.gofundme.com/f/larrymania-living-on-in-his-girls
Subscribe to 411mania on YouTube
You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms:
* Apple Podcasts
* Spotify
* Stitcher
* Google Play