wrestling / Columns

411 on Wrestling Podcast: Can WWE Make Heel Becky Lynch Work?

August 23, 2021 | Posted by Blake Lovell
Becky Lynch Bianca Belair WWE Summerslam

In this episode of the 411 On Wrestling podcast, 411’s Blake Lovell discusses reports that WWE is going to position Becky Lynch as a heel on SmackDown, why the concept may not work, what it means for Bianca Belair, news and notes coming out of NXT TakeOver 36, and much more.

*Intro
*0:32 Heel Becky Lynch and what it means for Bianca Belair
*16:58 What’s next for Adam Cole?
*18:26 WALTER vs. Ilya Dragunov

Donate to the GoFundMe for Larry Csonka’s family: https://www.gofundme.com/f/larrymania-living-on-in-his-girls

Subscribe to 411mania on YouTube

You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms:
* Apple Podcasts
* Spotify
* Stitcher
* Google Play

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Becky Lynch, WWE, Blake Lovell

More Stories

loading