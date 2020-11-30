wrestling / Columns
411 on Wrestling Podcast: Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega Preview & Predictions, Undertaker’s Final Farewell
In this episode of the 411 On Wrestling podcast, 411’s Blake Lovell welcomes in Dissecting Dynamite host Andy Perez to discuss the Undertaker’s final farewell at Survivor Series, Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega for the AEW World Title, predictions for how the match could unfold, and much more.
*Intro
*2:54 Undertaker’s final farewell at Survivor Series
*8:04 Reflecting on top moments from Undertaker’s career
*13:59 The build to Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega
*17:30 Did KENTA attack Moxley?
*24:34 Andy’s theory on who attacked Moxley
*26:59 Predictions for the match
*32:50 The Winter is Coming tagline teasing something big
*35:17 Announcement for 411’s upcoming Kurt Angle mini-documentary
Donate to the GoFundMe for Larry Csonka’s family: https://www.gofundme.com/f/larrymania-living-on-in-his-girls
