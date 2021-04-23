411 on Wrestling Podcast: Kenny Omega vs. Rich Swann Preview & WrestleMania Backlash Storylines

In this episode of the 411 On Wrestling Podcast, 411’s Blake Lovell discusses Kenny Omega vs. Rich Swann at Impact Rebellion, possible finishes for the match, WWE’s WrestleMania Backlash storylines, and much more.

*Intro

*0:19 Kenny Omega vs. Rich Swann preview

*8:05 Cesaro as Roman Reigns’ next challenger

*14:31 Charlotte Flair’s “suspension”

*16:59 How will WWE book Rhea Ripley?

*19:12 Bianca Belair is a star

*21:31 The new direction for T-BAR and MACE

Donate to the GoFundMe for Larry Csonka’s family: https://www.gofundme.com/f/larrymania-living-on-in-his-girls

Subscribe to 411mania on YouTube

You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms:

* Apple Podcasts

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play