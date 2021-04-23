wrestling / Columns
411 on Wrestling Podcast: Kenny Omega vs. Rich Swann Preview & WrestleMania Backlash Storylines
In this episode of the 411 On Wrestling Podcast, 411’s Blake Lovell discusses Kenny Omega vs. Rich Swann at Impact Rebellion, possible finishes for the match, WWE’s WrestleMania Backlash storylines, and much more.
*Intro
*0:19 Kenny Omega vs. Rich Swann preview
*8:05 Cesaro as Roman Reigns’ next challenger
*14:31 Charlotte Flair’s “suspension”
*16:59 How will WWE book Rhea Ripley?
*19:12 Bianca Belair is a star
*21:31 The new direction for T-BAR and MACE
