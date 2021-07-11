411 on Wrestling Podcast: Malakai Black’s AEW Debut, How Bayley’s Injury Impacts WWE

In this episode of the 411 On Wrestling Podcast, 411’s Blake Lovell is joined by 411’s Steve Cook to discuss the former Aleister Black signing with AEW as Malakai Black, Bayley’s injury, the state of the WWE women’s division, and much more.

*Intro

*0:48 Malakai Black’s AEW debut

*3:24 Expectations for his feud with Cody Rhodes

*7:29 AEW’s growing roster

*16:07 The impact of Bayley’s injury on SmackDown

*18:17 WWE’s booking of its women’s division

*23:54 Becky Lynch’s potential return

*31:11 How will WWE fans react to certain characters?

*36:01 AEW’s ranking system

*40:01 Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart debuting on SmackDown

