wrestling / Columns
411 on Wrestling Podcast: Malakai Black’s AEW Debut, How Bayley’s Injury Impacts WWE
In this episode of the 411 On Wrestling Podcast, 411’s Blake Lovell is joined by 411’s Steve Cook to discuss the former Aleister Black signing with AEW as Malakai Black, Bayley’s injury, the state of the WWE women’s division, and much more.
*Intro
*0:48 Malakai Black’s AEW debut
*3:24 Expectations for his feud with Cody Rhodes
*7:29 AEW’s growing roster
*16:07 The impact of Bayley’s injury on SmackDown
*18:17 WWE’s booking of its women’s division
*23:54 Becky Lynch’s potential return
*31:11 How will WWE fans react to certain characters?
*36:01 AEW’s ranking system
*40:01 Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart debuting on SmackDown
Donate to the GoFundMe for Larry Csonka’s family: https://www.gofundme.com/f/larrymania-living-on-in-his-girls
Subscribe to 411mania on YouTube
You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms:
* Apple Podcasts
* Spotify
* Stitcher
* Google Play
More Trending Stories
- DDP On Stalker Angle With The Undertaker’s Wife In WWE, What He Should’ve Told Vince McMahon When Pitched Idea
- Jim Cornette Slams Man Who Charged Ring on AEW Dynamite: ‘You’re Lucky Someone Didn’t Gut You’
- AJ Styles Reacts To Criticism About His Recent Booking in WWE
- Jeff Jarrett On Laying Down For Hulk Hogan At Bash At The Beach 2000, Backstage Drama Surrounding Finish Of The Match