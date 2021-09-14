411 on Wrestling Podcast: Reaction To Big E Winning WWE Title On RAW

In this episode of the 411 On Wrestling Podcast, 411’s Blake Lovell discusses Big E winning the WWE Championship on RAW, the booking of his title victory, why motivated WWE is the best WWE, expectations for how WWE will portray Big E as champion, and much more.

*Intro

*1:26 Big E wins the WWE title

*4:18 Will this reinvigorate RAW?

*7:48: Motivated WWE is the best WWE

14:40-16:53

*16:54 How will WWE book Big E’s title reign?

Donate to the GoFundMe for Larry Csonka’s family: https://www.gofundme.com/f/larrymania-living-on-in-his-girls

Subscribe to 411mania on YouTube

You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms:

* Apple Podcasts

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play