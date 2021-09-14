wrestling / Columns
411 on Wrestling Podcast: Reaction To Big E Winning WWE Title On RAW
September 14, 2021 | Posted by
In this episode of the 411 On Wrestling Podcast, 411’s Blake Lovell discusses Big E winning the WWE Championship on RAW, the booking of his title victory, why motivated WWE is the best WWE, expectations for how WWE will portray Big E as champion, and much more.
*Intro
*1:26 Big E wins the WWE title
*4:18 Will this reinvigorate RAW?
*7:48: Motivated WWE is the best WWE
14:40-16:53
*16:54 How will WWE book Big E’s title reign?
