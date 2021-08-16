wrestling / Columns
411 on Wrestling Podcast: AAA TripleMania XXIX & AEW Rampage Reviews, Ric Flair, More
In this episode of the 411 On Wrestling Podcast, 411’s Blake Lovell is joined by 411’s Steve Cook to discuss Ric Flair appearing at AAA TripleMania, Kenny Omega vs. Andrade El Idolo, the AEW Rampage debut, and much more.
*Intro
*1:14 Ric Flair appearance at AAA TripleMania
*5:26 Kenny Omega vs. Andrade result
*14:30 Other TripleMania thoughts
*23:46 AEW Rampage review
Donate to the GoFundMe for Larry Csonka’s family: https://www.gofundme.com/f/larrymania-living-on-in-his-girls
