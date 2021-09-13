wrestling / Columns
411 on Wrestling Podcast: Samoa Joe Vacates WWE NXT Title & Predictions For Relaunch
September 13, 2021 | Posted by
In this episode of the 411 On Wrestling Podcast, 411’s Blake Lovell discusses Samoa Joe vacating the WWE NXT title, what’s next for Joe, expectations for Tuesday’s NXT relaunch, and much more.
*Intro
*0:25 Samoa Joe vacates NXT title
*5:43 How will WWE crown a new champion?
*9:22 Building new stars
*16:22 WWE’s approach to increasing NXT viewership
Donate to the GoFundMe for Larry Csonka’s family: https://www.gofundme.com/f/larrymania-living-on-in-his-girls
