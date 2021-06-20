411 on Wrestling Podcast: Vice Versa ‘Chyna’ Review, Samoa Joe’s NXT Return, More

In this episode of the 411 On Wrestling Podcast, 411’s Blake Lovell is joined by 411’s Steve Cook to discuss the Vice Versa documentary on Chyna, her downfall following her WWE exit, expectations for WWE Hell in a Cell, Samoa Joe’s NXT return, and much more.

*Intro

*0:36 Vice Versa documentary on Chyna

*3:46 The documentary crew’s role in her struggles

*6:59 Vince Russo and Mick Foley

*9:32 The breakup between Triple H and Chyna

*14:28 Her downfall after her WWE exit

*19:48 Masahiro Chono reflecting on his match with Chyna

*23:18 Chyna’s quote on her actions in life

*30:24 Gaining a better appreciation of her accomplishments

*36:28 WWE Hell in a Cell preview

*39:44 Roman Reigns’ greatness

*41:54 Samoa Joe’s return to NXT

*44:29 Reflecting on the first WWE Draft

