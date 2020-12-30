wrestling / Columns
411 on Wrestling Podcast: Wrestle Kingdom 15 Preview & Predictions
In this episode of the 411 On Wrestling podcast, 411’s Blake Lovell is joined by 411’s Ian Hamilton to preview NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 on Jan. 4 and Jan. 5 at the Tokyo Dome in Japan.
Intro
*1:11 – Night 1 Preview, New Japan Ranbo
*4:30 – Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Phantasmo
*7:17 – Zack Sabre Jr. and Tachi vs. Guerillas of Destiny
*11:05 – KENTA vs. Satoshi Kojima
*15:41 – Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Great-O-Khan
*18:37 – Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay
*25:26 – Tetsuya Naito vs. Kota Ibushi
*29:55 – Night 2 Preview, STARDOM matches
*32:39 – El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. Ryusuke Taguchi and Master Wato
*35:25 – Shingo Takagi vs. Jeff Cobb
*37:43 – EVIL vs. SANADA
*42:24 – Taiji Ishimori vs. Hiromu/Phantasmo
*44:40 – Naito/Ibushi vs. Jay White
Donate to the GoFundMe for Larry Csonka’s family: https://www.gofundme.com/f/larrymania-living-on-in-his-girls
Subscribe to 411mania on YouTube
You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms:
* Apple Podcasts
* Spotify
* Stitcher
* Google Play
More Trending Stories
- Lance Storm On Talking With Vince McMahon About ‘Large Penis’ Storyline
- Jim Ross On Chyna’s Success In WWE, Her Struggles After Breakup With Triple H, Decision Not To Renew Her Contract
- Bruce Prichard On Vince McMahon Having Regret After Andre The Giant’s Passing, Andre Hating Brother Love, His Legacy In Wrestling
- Brodie Lee’s Wife Addresses Speculation Surrounding His Passing