411 on Wrestling Podcast: Wrestle Kingdom 15 Preview & Predictions

In this episode of the 411 On Wrestling podcast, 411’s Blake Lovell is joined by 411’s Ian Hamilton to preview NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 on Jan. 4 and Jan. 5 at the Tokyo Dome in Japan.

Intro

*1:11 – Night 1 Preview, New Japan Ranbo

*4:30 – Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Phantasmo

*7:17 – Zack Sabre Jr. and Tachi vs. Guerillas of Destiny

*11:05 – KENTA vs. Satoshi Kojima

*15:41 – Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Great-O-Khan

*18:37 – Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay

*25:26 – Tetsuya Naito vs. Kota Ibushi

*29:55 – Night 2 Preview, STARDOM matches

*32:39 – El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. Ryusuke Taguchi and Master Wato

*35:25 – Shingo Takagi vs. Jeff Cobb

*37:43 – EVIL vs. SANADA

*42:24 – Taiji Ishimori vs. Hiromu/Phantasmo

*44:40 – Naito/Ibushi vs. Jay White

