411 on Wrestling Podcast: Wrestle Kingdom 15 Preview & Predictions

December 30, 2020 | Posted by Blake Lovell
Wrestle Kingdom 15

In this episode of the 411 On Wrestling podcast, 411’s Blake Lovell is joined by 411’s Ian Hamilton to preview NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 on Jan. 4 and Jan. 5 at the Tokyo Dome in Japan.

Intro
*1:11 – Night 1 Preview, New Japan Ranbo
*4:30 – Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Phantasmo
*7:17 – Zack Sabre Jr. and Tachi vs. Guerillas of Destiny
*11:05 – KENTA vs. Satoshi Kojima
*15:41 – Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Great-O-Khan
*18:37 – Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay
*25:26 – Tetsuya Naito vs. Kota Ibushi
*29:55 – Night 2 Preview, STARDOM matches
*32:39 – El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. Ryusuke Taguchi and Master Wato
*35:25 – Shingo Takagi vs. Jeff Cobb
*37:43 – EVIL vs. SANADA
*42:24 – Taiji Ishimori vs. Hiromu/Phantasmo
*44:40 – Naito/Ibushi vs. Jay White

Donate to the GoFundMe for Larry Csonka’s family: https://www.gofundme.com/f/larrymania-living-on-in-his-girls

NJPW, Wrestle Kingdom 15, Blake Lovell

