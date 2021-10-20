wrestling / Columns
411 on Wrestling Podcast: WWE Crown Jewel 2021 Preview & Predictions
In this episode of the 411 On Wrestling Podcast, 411’s Blake Lovell discusses expectations for WWE Crown Jewel, which matches are the most intriguing, how things could play out in the Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks match, and much more.
*Intro
*1:29 WWE Crown Jewel preview
*6:48 Queen’s Crown Tournament issues
*16:05 Expectations for Edge vs. Seth Rollins
*18:03 Who wins Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks?
*22:43 Paul Heyman’s involvement in Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar
Donate to the GoFundMe for Larry Csonka’s family: https://www.gofundme.com/f/larrymania-living-on-in-his-girls
