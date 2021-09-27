411 on Wrestling Podcast: WWE Extreme Rules 2021 Review

In this episode of the 411 On Wrestling Podcast, 411’s Blake Lovell reviews WWE Extreme Rules 2021 with thoughts on the Roman Reigns vs. Finn Balor finish, what’s next for Balor, how things unfolded with Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch, and much more.

*Intro

*0:32: The Roman Reigns vs. Finn Balor finish

*17:18 Overall thoughts on Extreme Rules

*26:02 Reaction to Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair

Donate to the GoFundMe for Larry Csonka’s family: https://www.gofundme.com/f/larrymania-living-on-in-his-girls

Subscribe to 411mania on YouTube

You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms:

* Apple Podcasts

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play