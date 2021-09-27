wrestling / Columns
411 on Wrestling Podcast: WWE Extreme Rules 2021 Review
September 27, 2021 | Posted by
In this episode of the 411 On Wrestling Podcast, 411’s Blake Lovell reviews WWE Extreme Rules 2021 with thoughts on the Roman Reigns vs. Finn Balor finish, what’s next for Balor, how things unfolded with Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch, and much more.
*Intro
*0:32: The Roman Reigns vs. Finn Balor finish
*17:18 Overall thoughts on Extreme Rules
*26:02 Reaction to Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair
Donate to the GoFundMe for Larry Csonka’s family: https://www.gofundme.com/f/larrymania-living-on-in-his-girls
