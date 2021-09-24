411 on Wrestling Podcast: WWE Extreme Rules Predictions & Kenny Omega vs. Bryan Danielson Review

In this episode of the 411 On Wrestling Podcast, 411’s Blake Lovell discusses Kenny Omega vs. Bryan Danielson from AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, where the match ranks among the best this year, WWE Extreme Rules predictions, and much more.

*Intro

*0:25 Thoughts on Kenny Omega vs. Bryan Danielson

*6:37 Where the match ranks among the best this year

*14:14 WWE Extreme Rules preview and predictions

Donate to the GoFundMe for Larry Csonka’s family: https://www.gofundme.com/f/larrymania-living-on-in-his-girls

