411 on Wrestling Podcast: WWE Extreme Rules Predictions & Kenny Omega vs. Bryan Danielson Review
September 24, 2021 | Posted by
In this episode of the 411 On Wrestling Podcast, 411’s Blake Lovell discusses Kenny Omega vs. Bryan Danielson from AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, where the match ranks among the best this year, WWE Extreme Rules predictions, and much more.
*Intro
*0:25 Thoughts on Kenny Omega vs. Bryan Danielson
*6:37 Where the match ranks among the best this year
*14:14 WWE Extreme Rules preview and predictions
Donate to the GoFundMe for Larry Csonka’s family: https://www.gofundme.com/f/larrymania-living-on-in-his-girls
