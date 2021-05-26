In this episode of the 411 On Wrestling Podcast, 411’s Blake Lovell is joined by Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) of Wrestlenomics to discuss the recent WWE layoffs, WWE’s return to live touring, the company’s potential return to Saudi Arabia, RAW and SmackDown ratings, AEW Dynamite moving to TBS, expectations for Rampage, Dark Side of the Ring’s impact on Impact Wrestling, and much more.

*Intro

*0:48 WWE layoffs

*2:55 Adnan Virk and WWE split

*5:05 WWE’s return to live touring and ticket sales

*9:08 When will WWE go back to Saudi Arabia?

*12:24 WWE’s business practices in the pandemic era

*16:59 The state of RAW and SmackDown ratings

*21:25 Is AEW Dynamite moving to TBS good or bad?

*29:03 AEW’s taping schedule with the addition of Rampage

*32:21 Could WarnerMedia-Discovery merger impact AEW?

*34:31 Dark Side of the Ring’s impact on Impact Wrestling

Donate to the GoFundMe for Larry Csonka’s family: https://www.gofundme.com/f/larrymania-living-on-in-his-girls

