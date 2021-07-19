wrestling / Columns
411 on Wrestling Podcast: WWE Money in the Bank 2021 Review
In this episode of the 411 On Wrestling podcast, 411’s Blake Lovell reviews WWE Money in the Bank 2021 and discusses Nikki A.S.H. winning the women’s Money in the Bank briefcase, Bobby Lashley’s dominant victory against Kofi Kingston, a stellar Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley match, Big E’s potential path to a world title, John Cena’s return, and much more.
*Intro
*0:49 The Usos vs. Rey and Dominik Mysterio – SmackDown Tag Team Titles
*3:41 Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match
*10:28 AJ Styles and Omos vs. The Vikings Raiders – RAW Tag Team Titles
*13:44 Kofi Kingston vs. Bobby Lashley – WWE Title
*18:56 Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley – RAW Women’s Title
*24:11 Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match
*31:32 Edge vs. Roman Reigns – Universal Title
Donate to the GoFundMe for Larry Csonka’s family: https://www.gofundme.com/f/larrymania-living-on-in-his-girls
Subscribe to 411mania on YouTube
You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms:
* Apple Podcasts
* Spotify
* Stitcher
* Google Play
More Trending Stories
- Details On Thunder Rosa Appearing At Impact Wrestling Slammiversary
- Taping Results For Upcoming Episodes of Impact Wrestling and Impact Homecoming (SPOILERS)
- Roman Reigns Comments On The End of Last Night’s WWE Money in the Bank
- Note On Why Start Of Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley WWE Money in the Bank Match Went to Black Feed