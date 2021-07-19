411 on Wrestling Podcast: WWE Money in the Bank 2021 Review

In this episode of the 411 On Wrestling podcast, 411’s Blake Lovell reviews WWE Money in the Bank 2021 and discusses Nikki A.S.H. winning the women’s Money in the Bank briefcase, Bobby Lashley’s dominant victory against Kofi Kingston, a stellar Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley match, Big E’s potential path to a world title, John Cena’s return, and much more.

*Intro

*0:49 The Usos vs. Rey and Dominik Mysterio – SmackDown Tag Team Titles

*3:41 Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

*10:28 AJ Styles and Omos vs. The Vikings Raiders – RAW Tag Team Titles

*13:44 Kofi Kingston vs. Bobby Lashley – WWE Title

*18:56 Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley – RAW Women’s Title

*24:11 Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

*31:32 Edge vs. Roman Reigns – Universal Title

Donate to the GoFundMe for Larry Csonka’s family: https://www.gofundme.com/f/larrymania-living-on-in-his-girls

