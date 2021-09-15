wrestling / Columns
411 On Wrestling Podcast: WWE NXT 2.0 Reaction, Bron Breakker, More
September 15, 2021 | Posted by
In this episode of the 411 On Wrestling Podcast, 411’s Blake Lovell discusses the WWE NXT 2.0 debut episode, Bron Breakker’s potential, Tommaso Ciampa capturing the NXT title, and much more.
*Intro
*1:08 Initial reaction to WWE NXT 2.0
*2:45 Bron Breakker
*7:01 Tommaso Ciampa wins NXT title
*16:04 Other NXT 2.0 thoughts
Donate to the GoFundMe for Larry Csonka’s family: https://www.gofundme.com/f/larrymania-living-on-in-his-girls
Subscribe to 411mania on YouTube
You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms:
* Apple Podcasts
* Spotify
* Stitcher
* Google Play
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly No Longer Using Capitol Wrestling Center Name For NXT
- Backstage Note on Tag Match Scheduled for AEW Dynamite Grand Slam (POSSIBLE SPOILER)
- Former WWE Network Employee Details How Rules Would Change From Week to Week
- Becky Lynch, Bayley, Xavier Woods & More React to Big E.’s WWE Title Win