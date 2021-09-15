wrestling / Columns

411 On Wrestling Podcast: WWE NXT 2.0 Reaction, Bron Breakker, More

September 15, 2021 | Posted by Blake Lovell
WWE NXT Tommaso Ciampa

In this episode of the 411 On Wrestling Podcast, 411’s Blake Lovell discusses the WWE NXT 2.0 debut episode, Bron Breakker’s potential, Tommaso Ciampa capturing the NXT title, and much more.

*Intro
*1:08 Initial reaction to WWE NXT 2.0
*2:45 Bron Breakker
*7:01 Tommaso Ciampa wins NXT title
*16:04 Other NXT 2.0 thoughts

Donate to the GoFundMe for Larry Csonka’s family: https://www.gofundme.com/f/larrymania-living-on-in-his-girls

