411 on Wrestling Podcast: WWE RAW 3.25.02 Retro Review, First WWE Draft
In this episode of the 411 On Wrestling Podcast, 411’s Blake Lovell is joined by 411’s Steve Cook to discuss the 3/25/02 edition of WWE Raw, how the WWE draft concept came together, Vince McMahon and Ric Flair’s draft picks, Triple H vs. Chris Jericho vs. Stephanie McMahon in the main event, and much more.
*Intro
*1:50 WWE in 2002
*3:24 The necessity of the brand split
*6:50 3/25/02 edition of RAW
*10:59 Vince McMahon picking The Rock for SmackDown
*13:22 Edge and DDP vs. Christian and Booker T
*19:49 Hulk Hogan drafted to SmackDown
*22:06 Reflections on Judgment Day 2002
*24:33 The Rock and Hulk Hogan vs. The nWo
*27:31 Splitting the Dudley Boyz
*32:44 Kurt Angle vs. Rob Van Dam
*35:16 Triple H vs. Chris Jericho vs. Stephanie McMahon
*38:27 Recapping the draft picks
*40:25 The draft lottery
*46:20 Big Bossman and Mr. Perfect tag team?
*48:21 Tajiri as Cruiserweight Champion
*51:23 Great American Bash 2004
Donate to the GoFundMe for Larry Csonka’s family: https://www.gofundme.com/f/larrymania-living-on-in-his-girls
You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms:
* Apple Podcasts
* Spotify
* Stitcher
* Google Play