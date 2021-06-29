411 on Wrestling Podcast: WWE RAW 3.25.02 Retro Review, First WWE Draft

In this episode of the 411 On Wrestling Podcast, 411’s Blake Lovell is joined by 411’s Steve Cook to discuss the 3/25/02 edition of WWE Raw, how the WWE draft concept came together, Vince McMahon and Ric Flair’s draft picks, Triple H vs. Chris Jericho vs. Stephanie McMahon in the main event, and much more.

*Intro

*1:50 WWE in 2002

*3:24 The necessity of the brand split

*6:50 3/25/02 edition of RAW

*10:59 Vince McMahon picking The Rock for SmackDown

*13:22 Edge and DDP vs. Christian and Booker T

*19:49 Hulk Hogan drafted to SmackDown

*22:06 Reflections on Judgment Day 2002

*24:33 The Rock and Hulk Hogan vs. The nWo

*27:31 Splitting the Dudley Boyz

*32:44 Kurt Angle vs. Rob Van Dam

*35:16 Triple H vs. Chris Jericho vs. Stephanie McMahon

*38:27 Recapping the draft picks

*40:25 The draft lottery

*46:20 Big Bossman and Mr. Perfect tag team?

*48:21 Tajiri as Cruiserweight Champion

*51:23 Great American Bash 2004

Donate to the GoFundMe for Larry Csonka’s family: https://www.gofundme.com/f/larrymania-living-on-in-his-girls

