In this episode of the 411 On Wrestling podcast, 411’s Blake Lovell discusses the biggest news and storylines in WWE, AEW, Impact Wrestling, NJPW, and much more.

*Intro

*0:21 Drew McIntyre, FIRE, State of WWE RAW

*6:57 Looking ahead to the Royal Rumble

*9:59 Impact Hard to Kill, AEW crossover with Kenny Omega

*13:29 Matt Striker and D’Lo Brown as Impact’s new announce team

*16:05 NJPW New Beginning tour

*19:57: Early New Japan Cup predictions, Jay White

