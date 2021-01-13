wrestling / Columns
411 On Wrestling Podcast: State of WWE RAW, AEW/Impact Set For Hard To Kill, NJPW Tours
In this episode of the 411 On Wrestling podcast, 411’s Blake Lovell discusses the biggest news and storylines in WWE, AEW, Impact Wrestling, NJPW, and much more.
*Intro
*0:21 Drew McIntyre, FIRE, State of WWE RAW
*6:57 Looking ahead to the Royal Rumble
*9:59 Impact Hard to Kill, AEW crossover with Kenny Omega
*13:29 Matt Striker and D’Lo Brown as Impact’s new announce team
*16:05 NJPW New Beginning tour
*19:57: Early New Japan Cup predictions, Jay White
