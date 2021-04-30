411 on Wrestling Podcast: WWE’s RAW Problem & Ideas On How To Fix It

In this episode of the 411 On Wrestling Podcast, 411’s Blake Lovell discusses the state of WWE RAW and whether the company can find a way to fix the show’s issues.

*Intro

*3:09 Vince McMahon

*4:45 The WWE writer and ratings dilemma

*8:25 Characters + storytelling = success

*10:35 How to better utilize midcard acts

*12:53 Wrestler interviews or robots talking?

*15:57 RAW’s lack of money matches

*17:29 Challenges of weekly three-hour shows

*18:57 How to add more variety

*21:46 The return of live crowds and its impact

*25:05 WWE’s motivation

