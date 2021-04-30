wrestling / Columns
411 on Wrestling Podcast: WWE’s RAW Problem & Ideas On How To Fix It
In this episode of the 411 On Wrestling Podcast, 411’s Blake Lovell discusses the state of WWE RAW and whether the company can find a way to fix the show’s issues.
*Intro
*3:09 Vince McMahon
*4:45 The WWE writer and ratings dilemma
*8:25 Characters + storytelling = success
*10:35 How to better utilize midcard acts
*12:53 Wrestler interviews or robots talking?
*15:57 RAW’s lack of money matches
*17:29 Challenges of weekly three-hour shows
*18:57 How to add more variety
*21:46 The return of live crowds and its impact
*25:05 WWE’s motivation
Donate to the GoFundMe for Larry Csonka’s family: https://www.gofundme.com/f/larrymania-living-on-in-his-girls
