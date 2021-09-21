wrestling / Columns

411 on Wrestling Podcast: WWE Raw Reaction, Roman Reigns vs. Big E vs. Bobby Lashley

September 21, 2021 | Posted by Blake Lovell
WWE Raw Big E

In this episode of the 411 On Wrestling Podcast, 411’s Blake Lovell discusses Monday’s edition of WWE Raw, Roman Reigns vs. Big E vs. Bobby Lashley, the pros and cons of the current WWE brand split, and much more.

*Intro
*0:21 Thoughts on Roman Reigns vs. Big E vs. Bobby Lashley
*5:48 The pros and cons with the current WWE brand split
*17:05 Motivated WWE is a good thing?
*18:56 Other thoughts on RAW

