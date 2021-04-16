wrestling / Columns
411 On Wrestling Podcast: WWE Releases, What’s Next For Samoa Joe & Others?
In this episode of the 411 On Wrestling Podcast, 411’s Blake Lovell is joined by POST Wrestling’s Andrew Thompson to discuss WWE releasing a host of superstars, including Samoa Joe, Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, and others.
*Intro
*1:21 List of WWE releases
*2:03 What’s next for Samoa Joe?
*9:53 How Mickie James could help several companies
*14:54 Breaking news….Mauro Ranallo at Impact Rebellion?!
*20:22 WWE made the wrong move with Billie Kay and Peyton Royce
*23:31 Chelsea Green has options
*27:23 Mojo Rawley, Kalisto, and others released
*37:52 WrestleMania 37 fallout
