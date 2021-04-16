411 On Wrestling Podcast: WWE Releases, What’s Next For Samoa Joe & Others?

In this episode of the 411 On Wrestling Podcast, 411’s Blake Lovell is joined by POST Wrestling’s Andrew Thompson to discuss WWE releasing a host of superstars, including Samoa Joe, Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, and others.

*Intro

*1:21 List of WWE releases

*2:03 What’s next for Samoa Joe?

*9:53 How Mickie James could help several companies

*14:54 Breaking news….Mauro Ranallo at Impact Rebellion?!

*20:22 WWE made the wrong move with Billie Kay and Peyton Royce

*23:31 Chelsea Green has options

*27:23 Mojo Rawley, Kalisto, and others released

*37:52 WrestleMania 37 fallout

Donate to the GoFundMe for Larry Csonka’s family: https://www.gofundme.com/f/larrymania-living-on-in-his-girls

Subscribe to 411mania on YouTube

You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms:

* Apple Podcasts

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play