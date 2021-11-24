411 on Wrestling Podcast: WWE Survivor Series 2021 Review & Vince McMahon’s Egg Mystery

In this episode of the 411 On Wrestling Podcast, 411’s Blake Lovell discusses his WWE Survivor Series 2021 review, Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair, Roman Reigns’ clean victory against Big E, Vince McMahon’s egg mystery, and much more.

*Intro

*1:57 Thoughts on Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair

*10:56 The booking of the Women’s Survivor Series match

*14:42 Roman Reigns’ clean win against Big E

*17:26 WWE teasing an appearance from The Rock

*23:29 Vince McMahon’s egg mystery

Donate to the GoFundMe for Larry Csonka’s family: https://www.gofundme.com/f/larrymania-living-on-in-his-girls

