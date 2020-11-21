wrestling / Columns

411 on Wrestling Podcast: WWE Survivor Series Predictions, Top 5 Undertaker Opponents

November 20, 2020 | Posted by Blake Lovell
WWE SHawn Michaels Undertaker WrestleMania 25

In this episode of the 411 On Wrestling Podcast, 411’s Blake Lovell is joined by POST Wrestling’s Andrew Thompson to discuss WWE Survivor Series, predictions for every match, the top 5 Undertaker opponents, and much more.

*Intro
*2:23 The build to Survivor Series
*4:48 Men’s Survivor Series Elimination Match
*16:14 Women’s Survivor Series Elimination Match
*27:57 Bobby Lashley vs. Sami Zayn
*31:11 The New Day vs. The Street Profits
*34:40 Asuka vs. Sasha Banks
*39:45 Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns
*49:28 Top 5 Undertaker opponents

