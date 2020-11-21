411 on Wrestling Podcast: WWE Survivor Series Predictions, Top 5 Undertaker Opponents

In this episode of the 411 On Wrestling Podcast, 411’s Blake Lovell is joined by POST Wrestling’s Andrew Thompson to discuss WWE Survivor Series, predictions for every match, the top 5 Undertaker opponents, and much more.

*Intro

*2:23 The build to Survivor Series

*4:48 Men’s Survivor Series Elimination Match

*16:14 Women’s Survivor Series Elimination Match

*27:57 Bobby Lashley vs. Sami Zayn

*31:11 The New Day vs. The Street Profits

*34:40 Asuka vs. Sasha Banks

*39:45 Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns

*49:28 Top 5 Undertaker opponents

Donate to the GoFundMe for Larry Csonka’s family: https://www.gofundme.com/f/larrymania-living-on-in-his-girls

Subscribe to 411mania on YouTube

You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms:

* Apple Podcasts

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play