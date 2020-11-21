wrestling / Columns
411 on Wrestling Podcast: WWE Survivor Series Predictions, Top 5 Undertaker Opponents
In this episode of the 411 On Wrestling Podcast, 411’s Blake Lovell is joined by POST Wrestling’s Andrew Thompson to discuss WWE Survivor Series, predictions for every match, the top 5 Undertaker opponents, and much more.
*Intro
*2:23 The build to Survivor Series
*4:48 Men’s Survivor Series Elimination Match
*16:14 Women’s Survivor Series Elimination Match
*27:57 Bobby Lashley vs. Sami Zayn
*31:11 The New Day vs. The Street Profits
*34:40 Asuka vs. Sasha Banks
*39:45 Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns
*49:28 Top 5 Undertaker opponents
