411 on Wrestling’s Retro Review: Royal Rumble 1992

In the newest edition of 411 On Wrestling’s Retro Review series, 411’s Blake Lovell is joined by 411’s Steve Cook to discuss the 1992 Royal Rumble, Ric Flair’s impressive performance, why Bobby Heenan’s commentary is the greatest single match performance in wrestling history, and much more.

*Intro

*3:17 The Orient Express vs. The New Foundation (Owen Hart & Jim Neidhart)

*5:57 Bret Hart to WCW?

*8:54 Roddy Piper vs. The Mountie – Intercontinental Title

*10:57 The Bushwhackers vs. The Beverly Brothers

*13:22 The Natural Disasters vs. The Legion of Doom – Tag Team Titles

*15:53 Shawn Michaels/Marty Jannetty

*18:14 The 1992 Royal Rumble Match – WWF Championship

*36:54 Greatest final four in Royal Rumble history?

*38:35 Hulk Hogan’s heel tactics

*42:05 Bobby Heenan’s commentary masterpiece

Donate to the GoFundMe for Larry Csonka’s family: https://www.gofundme.com/f/larrymania-living-on-in-his-girls

Subscribe to 411mania on YouTube

You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms:

* Apple Podcasts

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play