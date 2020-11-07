411’s WWE Talking Smack Report: Carmella Explains Attack on Sasha, Corbin and Rollins Both Want To Lead Team SmackDown

411’s WWE Talking Smack Report: 11.07.20

-Welcome to Talking Smack and sorry for the delay, but my wife and I took our oldest son to the Pittsburgh Zoo today. We just wanted to do something fun for him since most of the attention has been on his baby brother. Let’s get to it!

-Kayla Braxton welcomes us to the show and she is joined by her new co-host, Paul Heyman. Kayla says she is a little nervous co-hosting with Paul. He then goes through his normal spiel of introducing himself and name dropping Roman Reigns. He jokes that Kayla has been talking smack a little bit too much lately. Kayla mentions that she may have gotten Jey and Paul in a little trouble with Roman earlier in the day. Heyman would love to have Kayla as a next door neighbor as he calls her a gossip, while she claims she is a journalist.

-Kayla wants to know if Roman is proud of Jey now. Paul isn’t sure why people want to paint Roman as a cold blooded shark. He is a family man that loves Jey Uso and wants to make things better for Jey’s wife and kids. In a family there is one person that drives the car and that’s Roman Reigns.

-Our first guest is Carmella, who returned tonight and took out Sasha Banks. Kayla is glad to see Carmella back and asks what she has been up to since Money in The Bank. Carmella mentions she was hanging out and scoping out the women’s division waiting for the perfect time to come back and that was tonight. The attention is no longer on Sasha retaining, but on what she did. Paul agrees that everyone is talking about Carmella. He found her videos sexy, beautiful, and empowering and respectfully, he has never seen her so beautiful, sexy, and empowering. Carmella doesn’t know why there’s not any champagne out here and Kayla says she is part of No Drink November. Kayla brings up the old Carmella and Carmella says that wasn’t her. She is back to who she wants to be and the world will know why she is untouchable. Kayla brings up that Carmella made her NXT debut 6 years ago. Carmella goes over how she was the First Miss Money in The Bank, former world champion, beat Charlotte twice, Asuka twice, won WrestleMania battle royal, and a 2 time 24/7 Champion. She thanks Paul as she takes her leave.

-Sami Zayn is out next and he wants to know what the hell is going on with Paul being in his seat. He wants answers from Kayla as he lays all the blame at her feet. Kayla lets him know that it goes way above her pay grade. Paul throws her under the bus and says it was Kayla’s idea as he didn’t even want this job. Paul asks he has ever lied to Sami and Sami says yes, but Paul calmly states he’s not lying right now. Fantastic! Sami rages against not being on SmackDown as everyone is trying to hold him down. He is ready for Lashley who only represents the US while he represents every continent. He tells Paul to keep the seat warm for him.

-Our next guest is King Corbin as Heyman calls him “my king” and calls it an honor and pleasure to meet him. Corbin was always a highlight on the initial run of Talking Smack, so let’s see if he still has it in him. Corbin attacked Rey before their match as a way of motivating him that a fight was in store for him. Heyman agrees as if you snooze, you lose. Corbin was able to keep his focus and get the job done. Heyman mentions that Corbin doesn’t bring his personal life into The ThunderDome. Rey does that and it leaves him open and vulnerable. Corbin and Heyman bonding is kind of great! Corbin mentions that all on the team will fall in line and he will lead SmackDown to victory.

-Our final guest is Seth Rollins and Kayla congratulates him on his victory tonight. Seth says he will be leading Team SmackDown for the first time in his career. Kayla asks about Murphy and Rollins says that the truth always lights the way. Everyone is part of the greater good whether they like it or not. Murphy has chosen to be his disciple and at the end of the day he knew he would find his way back. Kayla brings up that she sees a lot of similarities between Roman and Seth. Paul says great minds think a lot and Seth is a visionary. He increased the value of everyone on RAW and now he is doing that for SmackDown. Seth cheesing while Paul sings his praises is fantastic. Seth doesn’t take pleasure in seeing The Mysterio Family fall apart. Things don’t have to be this difficult, but it is his duty and calling to lead this business into the future. Seth is all for Dominik seeing the light, but it takes time. He can’t say if that will be sooner or later.

-Kayla wraps things up as she says it was a pleasure working with Paul and we are out for this week.

-This was fine, but having all heels as guests got a bit repetitive with how they interacted with Heyman. Carmella was fine and she makes as good as a challenger for Sasha at this time as anyone and it pays off the hype videos. I enjoyed Sami showing up to show he is upset by losing his spot and Heyman throwing Kayla under the bus was perfect. Corbin was his normal self as he stayed totally in character and pretty much the same with Seth. A fine show, but nothing noteworthy or as fun as last week. Thanks for reading!