411 Wrestling Fact or Fiction: WWE Survivor Series Preview Edition

This week we've got a Survivor Series PPV preview edition!

Statement #1 : If Big E loses cleanly to Roman Reigns at Survivor Series he should have to vacate the WWE Championship.

Blake Lovell : FICTION – Big E’s not vacating his title, but the big issue I have with this match is WWE’s tendency to book itself into a corner. If Reigns wins, does it really do anything for him since he’s essentially defeated every top babyface in the company at this point? Maybe that’s not necessarily a bad thing since I still believe he’s the best thing on weekly WWE television, but I’m not sure him defeating the other top champion for a second year in a row is the right move. My guess is, if Reigns wins, he won’t win cleanly. Big E needs this way more than Reigns, as even if he’s not winning the Universal title, anyone pinning Reigns – cleanly or via shenanigans – would be a big deal. I’m intrigued with the possibilities, which I suppose is the point.

Dino Zee : FICTION – Well, the championship isn’t on the line, so no, I’m fine with him keeping it. We’ve seen champions lose non-title matches countless times before without threat or penalty of needing to vacate upon losing. And honestly, from my “haven’t-watched-super-intently-in-a-while” opinion, a clean loss here is what we need. Not a cop-out double finish, but something that actually allows a “See? This brand is the better brand!” bragging outside of 5 guys who can’t get along losing a team match to 5 other guys that can’t get along. I’m honestly excited for this match, and hope we get a definitive (for now) ending.

Statement #2 : “Brand Supremacy” as a storyline concept should be important to WWE Superstars.

Blake Lovell : FICTION – This is one of the most ridiculous concepts in WWE history. Back when the brand split first started in 2002, I could understand the battle for brand supremacy. Raw and SmackDown were booked like separate entities with little crossover. SmackDown wanted its respect, which it got with the SmackDown Six. Raw had its ups and downs, but it still wanted to prove it was the flagship show. This era? The brand split means very little. Competitors seemingly come and go as they please to either brand based on whether WWE wants to boost a rating. The initial Raw men’s team, which was announced randomly on a Saturday afternoon on Twitter, was made up of all recent SmackDown superstars. As pointed out in the comments of a recent Raw review, Seth Rollins, leader of Team Raw in the upcoming rebellion against Team SmackDown, teamed with The Usos this week, who are on SmackDown. Survivor Series has become just another gimmick pay-per-view, where you can get by with lazy booking because the stipulation drives the stories rather than the characters driving the stories. I’d rather have The Rude Brood and Roddy’s Rowdies battling it out because they hate each other, not because it’s that time of the year where they’re told to hate each other.

Dino Zee : FICTION – I know I just based my last answer on this concept, but outside of that, I think brand supremacy is a really silly concept. Wrestlers jump ship all the time, they can be traded, and of course are easily drafted every year. I don’t know how anyone could buy into the idea that “their brand” is the better one, knowing they could very well end up on the other brand the next week. I don’t mind everyone wanting to prove they’re better than their opponents, but seeing everyone running around in blue and red shirts as Survivor Series approaches has always hit me as incredibly hokey. “Sure, I hate your guts, but we’re fighting RAW guys next week, so let’s stick together for the good of SmackDown!” Nah, I’m good.

Statement #3 : While Hangman Page winning the AEW Championship at Full Gear was the logical end to the “story”, Kenny Omega is clearly the better wrestler and bigger star and should still be champion.

Blake Lovell : FICTION – Maybe I’m alone in this, but as a kid, here’s what attracted me to pro wrestling: Characters and stories. The wrestling was an added bonus since it both furthered the characters and stories involved. There has never been more good wrestling available to wrestling fans, either through weekly television, streaming channels, or other platforms. Given the amount of wrestling that’s out there, you could probably find at least one 4-star wrestling match each week of the calendar year. However, you won’t find the same number of well-told stories, which made the redemption of Hangman Page feel that more special. Wrestling fans watch for different reasons, but for my wrestling viewing experience, this feud was all about the characters and the story rather than who was considered the better wrestler and bigger star. The only ending for that story was Page winning. Had it gone the other way, no amount of quality wrestling from the bigger star would’ve mattered since I wouldn’t be as invested in either’s direction moving forward.

Dino Zee : FICTION – I was okay with this until “and should still be champion.” It’s clearly Adam Page’s time. It’s been his time for 2 years, and we just had to wait for him to find a lovable group of losers to make him believe in himself and defeat the best dude on the roster. I want to see Adam Page: Champion in all his glory, because Bret knows they made us wait for it. Omega can go pout and cause trouble elsewhere, Page can wrestle some new faces, and maybe they end up meeting again in like another year or whatever. But no, in no way do I think Kenny should still be the AEW Champion at this time.

Statement #4 : The 32nd Annual Survivor Series (featuring Brock Lesnar vs. Daniel Bryan) is the best WWE Survivor Series PPV of all time.

Blake Lovell : FICTION – This one, again, is going to be a personal preference based on what I enjoy about wrestling. The first show that always pops into my mind when I think of Survivor Series is Survivor Series 2002. Always. You could even say it’s my one and only desire. Off the top of my head, I can quickly recount that show had the first-ever Elimination Chamber Match, Shawn Michaels’ brown tights, Paul Heyman turning on Brock Lesnar, Trish Stratus vs. Victoria, a triple threat tag team match between the SmackDown Six, Scott Steiner’s return, and much more. In comparison, I know Survivor Series 2018 probably had the better match quality with Bryan vs. Brock and Rousey vs. Flair, but as a whole, I’d still put Survivor Series 2002, Survivor Series 1996, and Survivor Series 2001 ahead of it simply because I was more invested in the top superstars and storylines.

Dino Zee : FICTION – These are always tough, especially when you’ve been around to have seen them all. I’m definitely one of those “I liked the original version!” guys, where everyone joined a team and fought it out. 1989 had my all-time favorite team of Hogan, Jake the Snake, and Demolition… I loved the 1990 Survivor Series, thought the Ultimate Survivor Match was a great concept that should have stuck around… 1994 had the Hart/Backlund classic and some other fun team match ups… 2001 was the end of The Invasion and had fireworks everywhere… I’m not sure I can honestly pick what the “best” one was, but since I can’t say definitively that it was 2018, then I’ll stay the Fiction course here, too. But don’t get me wrong – 2018 was a jam and that Brock/Daniel Bryan match was A C E S.

Statement #5 : Becky Lynch’s current “heel turn” isn’t working, and it looks even worse when she is matched up against a heel Charlotte Flair.

Blake Lovell : FACT – I want to preface this by saying that I think this is a hard one to answer due to how good Becky is as a performer. She’s making what she’s doing work for the most part, but it’s not working as a traditional “heel turn.” I was not a fan of the route they went in with Becky and Bianca Belair at SummerSlam, though I did join the “let it play out” crowd shortly after. It played out, and I think it did nothing for either party and only lowered Belair’s stock. Another issue with Becky as a “heel” is she’s had to play two different characters leading up to Survivor Series – the better-than-you bully against Liv Morgan and the hero against Charlotte Flair. That is WWE’s own doing, so you can’t blame Becky for that. There clearly was not a long-term storyline in place prior to her return, and it’s made the turn seem a bit all over the place for that reason.

Dino Zee : FACT – Becky’s in that spot where it’s just tough to get people to really boo her, but I think it’d be a lot easier if she wasn’t matched with Charlotte. Everyone has their take on the chatter we read about both, but I think it’s fair to say that while she has our respect, Charlotte Flair is not someone that we really want to support. Which leads to wanting to root for Becky here, which only hurts the heel turn. Hell, I didn’t even realize SummerSlam was supposed to be a heel turn until the next day, so it didn’t get off to the best start with me personally, but perhaps it’s hitting right for others. Still, from where I sit, this is an easy Fact, and what a way to end the streak of Fictions!

