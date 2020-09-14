The 411 On Wrestling Podcast: The State of WWE, Bayley & Sasha Banks’ Incredible Summer, AEW’s Handling of Matt Hardy’s Injury, More

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns. In this episode, 411’s Blake Lovell is joined by POST Wrestling’s Andrew Thompson to discuss AEW’s handling of the Matt Hardy injury at All Out, the state of WWE six months into the pandemic era, Bayley and Sasha Banks as the stars of the women’s division, and much more.

*Intro

*3:11 – AEW’s handling of Matt Hardy’s injury at All Out

*11:57 – The state of the WWE six months into the pandemic

*19:37 – RAW Underground and Retribution storylines

*24:50 – Bayley and Sasha Banks’ incredible summer and their impact on women’s wrestling

*34:22 – Andrew’s interviews with Christian, Vampiro, and more

