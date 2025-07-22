Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! It’s Jeremy Thomas as usual, and tonight the fallout from TNA Slammiversary comes to NXT as the brand arrives in Houston with two NXT stars as TNA champions in World Champion Trick Williams and Knockouts Champion Jacy Jayne. There’s likely to be a lot of aftermath from their Slammiversary matches — especially as The Undertaker arrives to confront Trick over his shots at Taker’s LFG team last week. In other developments, Oba Femi will defend the NXT Championship against Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura while Blake Monroe makes her NXT singles debut against Wren Sinclair, with Jordynne Grace banned from the arena. (I’m sure she’ll honor that ban.) And finally, Ricky Saints will take on Jasper Troy. That’s a packed show, and one that should be a lot of fun.

Here at Thomas HQ, I’m deep into my Fantasia Fest 2025 coverage. You can see my reviews of the very funny horror comedy Hold the Fort, the Japanese time loop romantic dramedy Rewrite, and the very effective Korean horror film Noise. I have several more reviews on the way as well. I also did a rewatch of the brilliance that is Jaws for the Final Ghouls of Horror podcast

Speaking of the podcast, you check out the latest episode of below as Holly, L and I look at the famed and influential Japanese action thriller Battle Royale. You can subscribe wherever you listen to podcasts, including YouTube.

On the TV side, I caught the finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 10 and congratulations to the winner (even if it wasn’t who I was rooting for).

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s kids is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

* TUDUM.

* We’re LIVE in Houston! Jacy Jayne and Fatal Influence arrive, as does Ricky Saints. Oba Femi is here as is Trick-NA himself in a cowboy hat.

* Booker T is backstage talking about how things are bigger in Texas and he walks out onto the stage, completely fucking up the Blake Monroe hype and hyping the rest of the show.

Sol Ruca, Zaria, Hank & Tank vs. The Culling

It’sda brawl outside the ring and starts with Niko and Hank in the ring. Niko pushes Hank into an uppercut and tags in Spears, who stomps Hank’s head. Niko tagged back in for a shot to Hank’s gut, he slams Hank into the corner and then hits a Euro uppercut. Shot to the head, Spears tags in and talks shit to the babyfaces before hitting a neckbreaker.

Spears goes to stomp Hank’s face but he grabs the boot, gets up and slams Spears into the corner. Splash, Tank tags in and hits a senton. Cover gets one. Whip into the ropes, Spears kicks Hank and tags in Tatum. Zaria in and gets Thesz pressed, back up and Izzi comes in and is caught with a lifting splash by Sol!

Spears tags in and Hank is in, they take him down and go for their flattening but everyone runs in and turns it into a brawl — the babyfaces with a quadruple bodyslam and then a MASSIVE pancake to Vance! Vance is out of the ring as we go to break.

We’re back with Niko in control but Tank with a back elbow and they trade shots. Niko stops Tank from hitting the tag and headbutts him, he goes up top and leaps but Tank moves!

Spears tags in and sends Tank into the corner, Hank saves him and Tank knocks Spears down! Niko in but Tank backdrops him, Sol tags in and Tatum is in. Elbows to Tatum, superkicks to Izzi and Tatum, Tornado DDDT! Zaria tags in and chucks Sol into a dropkick on Tatum. Sol up top, assisted splash, Zaria covers but Izzi tackles Sol to break it up.

Zaria headbutts Izzi off the apron but Tatum with an enzuigiri. Niko and Tank in, Niko taken down. Hank lifted into a splash, Spears is in but gets taken down. Izzi in and hits a lungblower on Hank! She goes up top and dives on Hank and Tank, Sol dives on Niko. Tatum and Zaria in, Zaria charges into a superkick but gets Tatum on her shoulders. Spears up top, Zaria grabs him and slams him down!

Tatum in with a roll-up to Zaria for two, she knocks Tatum down. Spears hands Tatum the doll —

AND DARKSTATE IS HERE! The lights are out –when they come back Tatum has Zaria pinned and gets three.

Winner: The Culling (10:45)

Rating: *** 1/4

Thoughts: Wacky ending but it was great all the way to that point.

* We get a recap of Jacy winning the TNA Knockouts Championship at Slammiversary. Jacy, Fallon and Jazmyn are WALKING.

* Jordynne walks up the building earlier today and is told by Ava that she’s not allowed in the building. Grace says one way or another she’s getting her hands on Blake.

* Fatal Influence come out, with Jacy holding both her titles. The crowd chants “JACY TWO-BELTS” and she says this picture is worth a million bucks. Love it, hate it, like it, boo it — like it or not, Jacy Jayne runs women’s wrestling. She says not so bad for a third wheel or most beatable champion. Two divisions, two brand and the one at the top isn’t Jordynne Grace, Masha Slamovich, the hot new signee, the flavor of the month, it’s her! And she did it herself without any support. The WWE Universe tried to write her off and look at her now. She walked into TNA’s biggest PPV in history and walked out with the Knockouts Championship.

She says people want their name written in the history books so much that it’s a cliche. But there’s nothing clcihe about this. She’s a history maker —

LASH LEGEND IS HERE! She wants to give Jacy her flowers. They’ve been at NXT for a few years and no one ever expected her to be double champion, just saying. But she took her moment so congratulations. Jacy’s reactions are great. But did she think her delusional ass was going to be there long? Nope! Lash says she’s going to spiral down fast because it’s Lash Legend’s moment. Everyone at Evolution was talking about her after she eliminated Nia and Nikki and proved she’s the most dominant force not only in WWE but in all of WWE. And she came to the realization that if she can go with the women on Raw and Smackdown, she’s equipped to get one of those titles —

JAIDA’s HERE! Jaida can’t take Lash’s flowers away but look around. This is NXT and in this division, Jaida has a direct line to the title. So it doesn’t matter if they get in her way or in the back of the line because she’s the reality check.

Jacy is glad they think highly of themselves and will let them hash it out. Jacy tells the girls to get them and Fallon says “Not a chance.” So Jacy attacks and THEN it becomes a brawl, with Jacy and Jaida clearing the ring before bumping into each other. They talk shit.

The NXT spotlight has Ricky Saints walking up to Je’Von who is writing down new moves and figuring out what’s next. Ricky says not to overthink it. He says Je’Von probably has notes on Jasper Troy. Je’Von says he’s a Hall of Fame level crashout and tells Ricky what he just said, to not to overthink it. Ricky says the Revolution will be televised tonight and Evans says he’ll be watching.

* Tavion and Charlie are with Wren and concerned about her facing Blake Monroe but she feels ready. Myles comes up and says he’s not with them but he’s still supporting her. Wren gets hyped up and the trio walk off as Myles sees Lexis kicking something in the background.

Jasper Troy vs. Ricky Saints

Troy talks shit and takes a swing, Ricky ducks and lays in the strikes. He’s put in the corner, Troy with some shuts but Ricky ducks one and hits a chop, nails some mounted punches but gets put on the apron and Troy clotheslines him. Saints back in, Troy goes for a splash but misses.

Saints locks in a side chinlock but Troy picks him right up for a powerslam. Cover gets two. Troy grabs Saints and picks him up, tossing him over the top to the floor as we go to break.