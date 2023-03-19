411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: Cody Rhodes Issues a Challenge For SmackDown, More

411’s The SmackDown LowDown Report: 03.18.23

-I’m still riding the high of my alma-mater, Uniontown High School, advancing to PA State Basketball Final Four thanks to a three pointer at the buzzer. First time in twenty years the team has gotten this far. I will be making the trip to the game on Monday and should be back in time for RAW Talk. Speaking of wrap-up shows with guests, it’s time for The SmackDown LowDown. Let’s get to it!

-To the video as Cody Rhodes returned to SmackDown and tried to get Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn back on the same page. Sami brings up they have always found their way back to each other and doesn’t know what is different this time. Kevin Owens brings up the main point in that how can he fight with someone who doesn’t want to be his friend and walks off.

-Later Sami catches up with KO as he is leaving in his car and tells, KO that he loves him. You can see KO’s heart thaw, but he still drives away.

-Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Matt Camp. They are both impressed with KO's sweet, green ride. No kidding!

-To the video as Sami Zayn and Jey Uso have a face to face. Sami calls out Jey for taking Roman’s abuse and how he can’t get away from it. He tells Jey that he is mad that he didn’t get to hit Roman with the chair first. Great stuff! The fight is on and Jimmy Uso is out to make it two on one. THEN IT HAPPENED! KO’s music hits and he destroys The Usos. THEN THE MOMENT WE HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR: KO GIVES SAMI A HUG TO REUNITE AND THE PLACE EXPOLODES! Cody watching from the back is a wonderful touch! The Bloodline has to loss everything at Mania with the way this story is going.

-Jackie and Camp discuss what that means and how The Bloodline has something to worry about now.

-Next they move towards what is being called a WrestleMania showcase. There will be a Fatal 4 Way Tag Match for the women and tonight on SmackDown Raquel and Liv qualified by beating Emma and Teegan. Not sure how I feel about this match being thrown out there for Mania. I understand getting more people on the show, but at least with The battle royals they were wrestling for a trophy. No clue what this means other than getting a spot at WrestleMania and maybe that’s the point of it.

-Liv and Raquel are backstage and they are excited to have punched their ticket to WrestleMania. They don’t care who the other tag teams are and all you can do now is “Watch Us.”

-Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes still to come. That’s a pretty stacked line-up!

-To the video as Prison Dom challenges Rey again to a match at WrestleMania. Rey gets emotional as he talks about wanting Dom to stand by his side during Hall of Fame. He goes off and calls his son a punk ass kid, but he still won’t fight him at WrestleMania. Again, the crowd boos that decision.

-Jackie and Camp discuss and Camp still isn’t giving up on the match because Prison Dom still has two weeks to convince his dad.

-Next week it’s Rey Mysterio vs. LA Knight, who is still looking for a way to get to Mania. Find a tag partner I guess and you can be showcased.

-To the video as Sheamus and Drew McIntyre battle to see who will face GUNTHER. Imperium interferes to cause a DQ and then GUNTHER powerbombs Sheamus onto Drew. Adam Pearce pops up on the screen and makes the match we all knew was coming: GUNTHER vs. Drew vs. Sheamus at WrestleMania. I have a hunch that they are going to hit each other really hard during that one!

-Drew McIntyre is backstage and he isn’t sure where to begin. He is happy as he just wanted a spot on WrestleMania. He puts over The IC Title as the workhorse title and he has been that for the last year. He mentions he won the IC Title when he was 24 and he didn’t appreciate it. This is a full circle moment for him and he feels sorry for anyone who has to follow this match at WrestleMania as they are going to redefine physicality. THIS IS GOING TO BE A WAR!

-Camp mentions it has been 13 years since Drew has been IC Champ and that is the one accolade missing from Sheamus’ resume. He also mentions that GUNTHER’S reign is now Top 5 All Time in WWE History.

-Cody Rhodes is next!

-Roman Reigns return to RAW this Monday! Logan Paul also hosts a live edition of Impaulsive TV.

-To the video as Rhea and Charlotte finally get some solid build for their WrestleMania match. Prison Dom gets involved which lets Rhea get in a sucker punch and the brawl is on with security getting involved. They finally got some heat on this match, but I still don’t know if it is going to be enough to Main Event Night One.

-Cody Rhodes is backstage and is asked about reuniting Sami and KO. Cody says each week on this road to Mania has been something special and tonight he got to talk about KO and how he made his life better. He wanted to try to help and mentions everyone wanted to see Sami and KO back on the same page and we got that tonight. Imperium (minus GUNTHER) show up as they are still annoyed that Cody eliminated GUNTHER, who entered number one and was in there for over an hour. Cody lets them know it is about wins and losses and GUNTHER didn’t win. They mention GUNTHER is the future and Cody is all hype. Cody wants a match with Kaiser next week on SmackDown and Kaiser accepts. Planting more seeds for the eventual Cody/GUNTHER war for the Title over the summer or in the fall.

-Jackie and Camp tell us that Kaiser vs. Cody has been made official for SmackDown.

-Next they discuss Roman’s return to RAW this week.

-Jackie wraps things up and we are out this week. Thanks for reading!