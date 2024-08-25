411’s AEW All In 2024 Preview

Well, my fair people, I am back to talk to you (but do not call me LA Knight), and if I am back that must mean one thing. We are approaching the weekend for AEW to have their biggest event of the year and running it back one more time in Wembley Stadium in London, England. Of course, I speak of All-In, and the excitement is, as usual, at a fever pitch.

It sounds cliché and trite to say this, but the card is filled with fantastic matches and ones that you are simply not going to forget about for some time to come. And how could you, when the main event features not just a World Title defense by Swerve Strickland, but his challenger, Bryan Danielson, putting his career on the line to try and win the big gold title.

Naturally, we do not lack for drama and high build across the card, as one of the biggest and best built matches has been the friendship turned into hated rivals, as Toni Storm will put her AEW Women’s Title on the line against Mariah May who, while she has the home country advantage, will still be vilified in the face of the TIMELESS one. Speaking of home country advantage, Will Ospreay will look to regain the title that has undergone numerous name changes, as it is now the American Title held by staunch patriot, Maxwell Jacob Freidman. We will also be blessed with a coffin match for the TNT title, a 4-team title match for the Trios Titles, a 3-way match for the AEW Tag Team Titles, and so much more.

So, with that in mind, I implore you to follow along as I discuss the matches, breakdown the intricacies, and hopelessly flail around with predictions. Let us get into it!

Zero Hour

Winning Team Chooses Stipulation For All Out

Willow Nightingale & Tomohiro Ishii vs.

Kris Statlander & Stokely Hathaway

So, you may look at this match and assume that, because Stokley is a manager, that the advantage is fully with Willow and “Big Tom”, However, let’s not assume that is the case because Stokley, for what he lacks in the physicality department, can make up for it with the ability to outsmart a lot of people and be just plain weaselly.

While the onus of this match will continue the friends turned into enemy’s storyline with Willow and Kris, we should also expect some calamity and shenanigans between Ishii and Hathaway. Whether that leads to anything unexpected or not remains to be seen, but I feel like someone could make an appearance to help out Stokley when he and Kris are in trouble. It just seems like a way to shift the balance towards Kris and Stokley, and it keeps the feud between Nightingale and Statlander going and feel fresh. There is nothing exciting about Willow and Big Tom winning easily in this one.

WINNER: Kris Statlander and Stokley Hathaway

Casino Gauntlet Match

Orange Cassidy Enters At #1, Field To Be Determined

Say what you want about this kind of match, but unlike the standard format gauntlet match, it can be over before we even get to the third competitor in the bout. You see, some people were genuinely flummoxed by why anyone would ever want to be the number one entry into a gauntlet match, but in this type of situation, being number one is the best spot to be at.

As is usually the case, we know some of the entrants in this match, starting with Orange Cassidy and including Hangman Page, Kyle O’Reilly, and Roderick Strong. Who enters in the match after that (if anyone else does) is up for debate. Although, to be fair, one should expect some surprises in this match, since it should be about the time for Jay White to return from injury, and there is a certain Rick O’ Shea who might make his debut at All-In. If we are working with the concrete details and not a case of “What if,” then I will bet on Page to finally realize his revenge on Strickland if he retains the title later in the show.

WINNER: Hangman Page

Last Chance FTW Championship Match

Chris Jericho vs. HOOK

Wait, a “last chance match” for a guy whose father created the original FTW title, and he has held the belt as a second generation member of said family? We must assume that HOOK has everything going for him and Jericho would have little to no chance of retaining the rebranded “For The World” title.

Quite the contrary, I would say, because remember, Jericho has yet ANOTHER faction to support him, as he has gone from an Inner Circle to a society that appreciated him, to a Learning Tree. The numbers game between Jericho and his branches in Big Bill and Bryan Keith could be the tipping point for a Jericho win and a removal of HOOK ever competing for his family’s title again. I mean, HOOK does have Shibata in his corner, but I wonder if there might be a big Samoan fellow by the name of Joe who might be done with his other gig and might show up to help even the odds for HOOK.

WINNER: HOOK (NEW/Repeat FTW Champion)

AEW World Trios Championship London Ladders Match

The Patriarchy vs. House of Black vs.

Bang Bang Gang vs. The BCC & PAC

I should preface this entry by stating that, while I do not agree with reading spoilers, I did in this case because I was interested in who the fourth team was going to be in this match. And I have to say that I am happy that PAC is making the All-In card in his home country, even if the team with Claudio and Wheeler is random.

The fun thing about this match is, not only does it show all the potential for fun matches that are still coming on this show/in this preview, but the amount of talent in this match is off the charts as well. And if I am being honest, there is an argument to be made for two of these teams dethroning the champions. We must remember that the Bang Bang Gang were stripped of the titles due to Jay White being injured, and the House of Black lost out when Buddy Matthews was injured at the hands of Christian Cage and his Patriarchy. Now that everyone is back in the equation, it creates a more even playing field for the challengers along with the champions.

And yet, none of these teams have a Mama Wayne on their side that can help in a match that is a chaotic situation. Because this is a ladders match, and that means anything goes. I wonder if it is enough to help Christian and his “children” win this match, but if there is an advantage to be had, score one for Cage and his extended family.

WINNER: The Patriarchy (STILL AEW Trios Champions)

AEW TNT Championship Coffin Match

Jack Perry vs. Darby Allin

So, if we are applying the same idea to a couple of other matches previously in his preview and what we know to be true about a situation, then we can assume that Allin is going to take the TNT Title away from Perry. Darby is undefeated in coffin matches throughout the history of AEW, so clearly, he cannot lose.

But, in past situations, the sides have been even for Darby, at least often. This time around, he is facing the Scapegoat Jack Perry, who could have the backing of The Elite to make sure that he keeps the TNT title within the group. And even if the Young Bucks are busy due to their tag team title defense (more on that in a bit), Perry would still have Okada there to help him out if he needed it, whereas it would be hard to envision Darby having anyone available that could help him to win this match. Also, it does not feel right having Perry lose the match and the title so soon after he showed off his new take on the original TNT Title with a black, smoky design for his version of the belt.

Of course, I heard that someone who has a lot of history with Allin (and of the good kind) might be heading to London. If in fact that is true, then I might change my mind, but given the concrete evidence in front of me, I will stay with the champion. And, hey, even if Darby does lose, he STILL has a guaranteed World Title shot at Grand Slam next month.

WINNER: “The Scapegoat” Jack Perry (STILL AEW TNT Champion)

AEW World Tag Team Championship

The Young Bucks vs. FTR vs. The Acclaimed

Say, do you remember the previous week during Collision when FTR and The Acclaimed faced off in the main event? Was I the only one who figured that the match would end in some kind of way that it would allow for an authority figure to advance both teams forward to challenge the Young Bucks for the Tag Team Titles at All-In? Sometimes the most obvious things in life can also be the best things in certain situations, and I certainly am not going to argue with the fact that we have three of the absolute best teams in AEW facing off for the titles.

A certain level of animosity has existed between these three teams and in every direction. The battles between FTR and the Young Bucks is well documented, including a tag team title match between these two teams at this very event and very arena last year. Meanwhile, there has been a lot of issues between the Young Bucks and the Acclaimed, with Anthony Bowens and Max Castor not only defeating Nicholas and Matthew Jackson in a non-title eliminator match, but also as part of Team AEW back at Blood and Guts, as they defeated The Elite. And let us not forget the issues between both challengers in this match, which is understandable since The Acclaimed earned a title shot, while Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler got into this match due to fighting to a draw with The Acclaimed.

But let us not look past the team holding the tag team titles here, as Nicholas and Matthew Jackson are no doubt out for revenge against both teams for perceived slights in the past. This match could go in any direction, as all these teams have been stalwarts of the tag team division and have had multiple title reigns between them. The deciding factor could come down to who can utilize the no rules environment to their advantage, and for me it is a tough match to call, because there can be a case for a title change, but also a case for the Young Bucks to retain the belts. This is going to be one that I am sure that I will get wrong anyway I pick.

WINNER: The Young Bucks (Still AEW Tag Team Champions)

AEW TBS Championship Match

Mercedes Mone vs. Britt Baker

Long removed from the company scene, Doctor Britt Baker (D…M…D) returned to the company a little less than two months ago and has been on a collision course with the C-E-O of AEW in Mercedes Mone. The upward swing and good vibes for Baker have been noticeable since her return from multiple issues keeping her from competing in the ring, but is it good enough to overcome the Boss, especially now with her right hand Brickhouse?

Say what you want about Mone, but she is a proven in-ring talent and can be one of the most annoying and whiny heels in wrestling. Unfortunately, she has never had the best of luck when it comes to retaining titles that she has won, but that was in another company under another name. Also, she did not have a woman like Kamille there to watch her back and make the odds in her favor before. The addition of Kamille, a woman who held the NWA Women’s Title for over two calendar years, is a great move for Mone to make sure that she holds on to the TBS Title for as long as possible, or until she manages to make Kamille mad, and she turns on her.

All that to say, in the here and the now that, while the Baker return story has been a heartwarming one, it is not going to translate to her winning the TBS Title from Mone. I mean, unless Baker happened to have one of her old friends return after a long hiatus from the ring, but I would not want to be a HAYTER.

WINNER: Mercedes Mone (STILL AEW TBS Champion)

AEW American Championship Match

MJF vs. Will Ospreay

Not to take anything away from the two matches that I have not reviewed yet, but, despite the “American” Title being third or fourth in importance in the company (depending upon who you ask), this match features Ospreay, the company’s most popular star, and one who has risen above the means of the norm to become an instant hit in AEW. And his opponent just happens to be the biggest scumbag in all of wrestling turned American Hero, MJF.

If there is any confusion over the name change in the title, yes, this is the former International Title, rebranded from being the All-Atlantic Title, although this name is not official and is merely a name change to corsage the ego of one Maxwell Jacob Friedman. By any other name, this is the same title belt that Ospreay lost to MJF a month ago, with just two seconds to go in a 60-minute time limit title match. Since then, MJF has taken the title and made into his own vision, complete with over the top Apollo Creed approved American flag outfits and, as per the norm, still having a distain for the people he represents.

But, what to do with this match? As I mentioned from the word go, Ospreay is so over with the fans that he does not need the title back, and the fact of the matter is that it would be dumb to take the title away from MJF after he just rebranded it to his liking. But the fact remains that Ospreay, being at home in London, would get the biggest crowd reaction of the night if he were to win the title back and, eventually, change it back to its second name in its ever changing name. Even so, for Ospreay to just defeat the champion and, say, he doesn’t keep the title belt and he puts it up in a tourney for a new winner, it would be well worth it for Ospreay to, as his theme song indicates, “hear the roar of the crowd” with a big hometown win.

WINNER: Will Ospreay (NEW AEW American Champion)

AEW Women’s World Championship Match

Toni Storm vs. Mariah May

With absolutely no disrespect to the presumed main event of the evening, I would not fault anyone if they said the match they were looking forward to the most on this card was the Women’s Title match between the champion, the TIMELESS one, and the challenger, her admirer turned understudy turned Benedict Arnold (or maybe Barbie Arnold?) in The Glamour, Mariah May. And the reason for that is simply put, not only has it had a long and fruitful build to this point, but it also evolved and changed so many times that it stands to be compelling and captivating no matter what alignment is assigned to either lady.

I may have glossed over this fact a couple of times (maybe) but being in London makes this a home country advantage for May. And yet, if we are to judge anything based off the go-home episode of Dynamite in Cardiff, Wales, that simply does not mean as much as you might think it does, because Toni transcends countries and continents with how popular she has become since she “lost her mind.” I have been advocating for Storm to not drop the Women’s Title over any preview I have done in the past because she is so compelling as a character and is so fun in her mannerisms. However, Mariah has went from being just a plucky, happy-go-lucky, starstruck girl to a maniacal, twisted woman out for revenge for “perceived slights” against the TIMELESS one.

With all of this having been said, you can make the argument for having Storm retain the title, but what do we do now that May has jumped over the other side of the moon in her character evolution? If May wins, then it sets up Storm to be the one who chases and, let us face it, Storm has had a fantastic run as the Women’s Champion, defending the title against a valiant list of challengers for over a year. I fully believe that the changing of the guard has arrived, but that does not mean that his match will be without drama and intrigue, because clearly it features a now deranged woman, and another who says, “Heads up, tits out, and watch for the shoe!”

WINNER: Mariah May (NEW AEW Women’s World Champion)

AEW World Championship Title vs. Career Match

Swerve Strickland vs. Bryan Danielson

You know in most cases, I do not like matches like this where one wrestler is putting their career on the line. One of the reasons for this is because it becomes oxymoronic when no wrestler ever truly does “retire” from the business. Even if they are not in the ring and competing on a routine basis, they show up and officiate, commentate, or become authority figures for the company.

(Case in point, look at the WrestleMania 24 match between Shawn Micheals and Ric Flair and, despite being “retired”, Flair continued to compete in TNA, where the continuity does not count, clearly).

The other reason is that it tends to show who is going to win without what is perceived as much of an original grain of thought going into it. However, regarding this match between Danielson and Strickland, it truly does feel like either man can win the match and either retain the belt (in Swerve’s case) or become the new champion (in Bryan’s case).

The red herring in this predicament becomes Danielson’s injury situation. The man himself has stated that his neck is “garbage,” and he has been putting off the surgery he needs to pursue his first World Title (and title, period) in AEW. Yes, Danielson has world title matches in the past, most infamously going to a time limit draw with Hangman page and then losing the following match to him. But back then, Danielson was arrogant, cocky, and too full of himself, while this Danielson is determined, dogged, and laser focused on the task at hand.

However, this feels like I am doing a disservice to the World Champion, which of course I am not. Strickland, after taking the World Title from Samoa Joe back in April at Dynasty, has built up a rapport for defending the title against all challengers and has come out on top in every situation. It makes sense that, not only does Strickland have the motivation of retaining his title, but the added incentive of “retiring” Danielson from the ring forever.

No matter who wins this match, there is going to be a compelling case of feelings, for if Strickland wins, Danielson’s career will be over, and everyone is going to be sad. But, if Danielson does win, then everyone is going to be ecstatic beyond the point of exasperation for him and his journey to the World Title having finally been completed. This entire card has had a lot of tough calls, and none are tougher than this one.

WINNER: Bryan Danielson (NEW AEW World Champion)

Well, that does it for my preview, I thank you all for reading this editorial piece of mine, trust me, I do not take it for granted. There are many pieces you can read on here, and if you clicked on mine, I appreciate it so much. Having said that, let me know what YOU think about the show! Who are your picks, who is going to be the Match of the Night, and who do you think makes a surprise appearance or a return from their hiatus at All-In?

IMPORTANT NOTE: All-In has a start time of 1:00PM EST, due to the show being live in London. That means that the Zero Hour will start at 11:00AM EST, for those who have ordered the show via traditional means or are watching it elsewhere.