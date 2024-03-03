411’s AEW Revolution 2024 Preview

Hello and welcome, one and all, to my official preview for AEW Revolution! Emanating from the Greensboro Coliseum in apply named Greensboro, South Carolina, Sunday’s offering of the yearly Revolution Pay-Per-View could be seen as the end of an era on the one hand, as The Icon and the legend himself, Sting, will be competing in his final match in professional wrestling with his eye set on retirement moving forward. He won’t be going it alone though, as his undefeated tag team alongside fellow brother (son?) in paint Darby Allin will be defending the AEW Tag Team Titles against the EVP Bucks (Whoops, sorry, I meant the Young Bucks!)

On the other hand, the future is on the horizon, as Daniel Garcia and Swerve Strickland are in matches against long established stars in Christian Cage and Samoa Joe for the TNT and World titles, respectively. We also have Will Ospreay, once a young prodigal talent who has ascended the ranks in professional wrestling, as a fulltime member of AEW taking on fellow Don Callis Family member Konosuke Takeshita, another experienced but still young talent looking to raise his own profile even higher.

One thing is for certain (unlike with Sting, where nothing is for certain), and that is that we are guaranteed to have one awesome night of action, and there is surely to be a lot of emotion by the time the show has ended. So, without further ado, let’s get into the preview and see just what we got to look forward to!

FTR vs. Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli

Image Credit: AEW

So, what do you get when you pit one of the best tag teams in the world (the best in 2023, according to PWI) against two guys who just like to go out and fight and straddle the line perfectly between being the good guys and the bad guys? You’re bound to get some explosive action, some hard hitting exchanges, and more importantly, you’re bound to get one hell of a match even if nothing is on the line between these two teams.

(That’s a shame, though, we should award the winning team a future AEW Tag Team Title shot, or ROH Tag Team Title shot since, you know, why not?)

There has been absolutely no love lost lately between the members of the BCC and the tag team of Cash Wheeler and Uncle Dax Harwood, although a fair amount of their recent battles with FTR have also involved Garcia, as they recently overcame the House of Black in a cage elimination match. However, it does seem that when these guys have gotten together lately, the BCC lads have gotten the better of the former 2-time AEW Tag Team Champions, so would we expect FTR to get that all important dubya? Well, as good as Jon and Claudio have been at gelling as of late as a tag team, their experience together isn’t even a fraction of the time FTR have been together, much less what they have achieved together that Moxley and Castagnoli have not, and that alone should be able to give FTR a decided advantage.

WINNER: FTR

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Will Ospreay

Image Credit: AEW

Well, Bloody Hell, Bruv, Ospreay is officially a full-time member of the AEW roster! I mean, to be fair though, he did say once he finished up his New Japan commitments, he would be joining the roster, and so we have reached that juncture, and what do you know, it just so happens to be right before Revolution! And what else do you know; he just so happens to be facing another member of the vaunted Don Callis Family in Takeshita. To be fair, though, this match was announced weeks ago and before Ospreay showed up this past week on Dynamite to cut his promo and go face-to-face with Takeshita and the rest of “The Family”.

Speaking of said promo, it was quite a fun one that Ospreay cut, even if it wasn’t entirely riveting or of the utmost importance. But to anyone who may have watched it and heard it, you can tell that there is next to no way possible that Ospreay is going to return to The Family after cutting a very babyface caliber promo. So, it begs the question, what exactly can we expect moving forward, as in, should we expect a betrayal of Ospreay from Callis himself, or will it be Will who tells Don off right after his match with Takeshita. Notice I said nothing about the match itself, as one should expect this one to be, at worst, great and, at best, a possible match of the night candidate. As for who wins, well, don’t think too hard about it, BRUV!

WINNER: Will Ospreay

All-Star Scramble Match

Chris Jericho vs. Wardlow vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Lance Archer

vs. Hook vs. Brian Cage vs. Dante Martin vs. Magnus

Image Credit: AEW

Listen, I know that everyone is disappointed that we are not getting MEAT MADNESS, but it’s not like the match we got is anything short of a fun one and, as a bonus, the winner of this match will earn a future World Title opportunity. And, looking at the competitors in the scramble, at least four of the guys were going to be in the MEAT MADNESS match at any rate (Cage, Hobbs, WAR DOG, and Archer), so now we just add a few more talents, and voila!

When it comes down to this match (and I must note that, as if the time I am typing this, the match between Magnus and Matt Sydal for the eighth and final spot in the match is still unknown), it seems to be down to one out of three possible winners for this match, those being Hobbs, Wardlow, and Jericho. You can make the argument that either Hobbs or Wardlow would be a great choice to earn the right to compete for the World Title against the winner of the presumed main event match, especially since both men have previous history with Joe. Of course, we can’t rule out Jericho winning the match and getting a shot at the title belt he first held in the history of AEW because, sure, why not? As for the rest of the field, it seems like HOOK, Cage, and Archer are there to counteract the others in the match, and possibly set up future feuds between these guys. The other two guys who get in via match wins (Dante Martin, Bryan Keith, and Penta on Collision, and Magnus and Sydal on Rampage) seem inconsequential in terms of winning and could also just be there to set up other feuds post-Revolution.

WINNER: Wardlow

AEW Continental Crown Championship Match

Eddie Kingston vs. Bryan Danielson

Image Credit: AEW

There are many differences between Danielson and Kingston, such as how they wrestle in the ring and how they act outside of it, but there are also stark similarities between the two guys, including how much passion they display for their craft, and of course, the mutual disdain they have for one another. The two men couldn’t be further from one another in terms of how they have conducted themselves in AEW, but that is what makes this match even more interesting in my mind.

It’s no secret that Danielson has no respect for Kingston and has told him he is nothing more than a case of “wasted potential”. This has become wholly unironic lately, considering it was Danielson that Kingston defeated to become the inaugural Continental Champion. One could make the argument that Kingston hit Danielson with everything that he had and barely came out on top, or perhaps that Danielson underestimated exactly what Kingston was capable of. In the case of the latter, it becomes a case of the old age, “Fool me once”, and in the case of the former, Kingston will need to find ways to keep up with what Danielson is capable of. It’s tempting to go with the man who is trying to wind down his full time in-ring career, as much as it would be foolish to bet against Danielson again.

WINNER: Bryan Danielson (NEW AEW Continental Crown Champion)

AEW International Championship Match

Orange Cassidy vs. Roderick Strong

Image Credit: AEW

This match has been a long time coming, both literally and figuratively since it was near the end of January that Strong called his shot for his title opportunity at Revolution. At the time, it seemed like a silly concept, I mean, why would you not want the shot against Cassidy for the International Title much sooner than that? But as the weeks have unfolded, it’s been gang warfare between the Undisputed Kingdom and Best Friends, Cassidy, and Rocky Romero, and it will culminate with Cassidy trying to retain his title, with an obvious back injury, against the “Messiah of the Backbreaker”.

One must hope that, despite the recent battles that have spawned over the weeks between the UK and BF, this match goes off without much, if any, interference involved. I think the basic formula for this match should be obvious; Cassidy comes out firing and motivated against Strong, Roddy takes over and works over the “injured” back of Cassidy before Orange makes the valiant comeback and does just enough to keep his title. But will it work this time? One must assume that, because Strong waited so long to claim his title shot, a title switch may be in order, especially if they want us to take the UK more seriously. But in the end, I simply cannot bet against the coolest wrestler in the game.

WINNER: Orange Cassidy (STILL AEW International Champion)

AEW TNT Championship Match

Christian Cage vs. Daniel Garcia

Image Credit: AEW

One of the matches that I personally am looking forward to since it was announced a couple of weeks ago, this match could be the one that elevates the profile of Garcia should he win it. However, that is going to prove easier said than done for young Daniel, as Cage has simply been on another level for quite some time, and now he has an even more powerful Patriarchy comprised of Nick Wayne, Mother Wayne, and Killswitch. When it comes down to the numbers game, Garcia is simply outmatched, even if “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard helps him.

However, there seems to be no level of insurmountable odds that Garcia simply cannot overcome up to this point, but Cage is still at the top of his game and obviously will not let go of the TNT Title without a fight. At the very least, we’re going to get a great reaction and a lot of support for Garcia as he dances his way into our hearts and, hopefully, into the winner’s circle. However, unless the entire Patriarchy is banned from ringside, I have a bad feeling that Cage will use his Family to retain the title and get away with his usual tricks and chicanery. It’s entirely possible that they pull the trigger on the meteoric rise of Garcia and put the TNT Title on him, but I don’t think that it’s time for Cage to drop the belt just yet.

WINNER: Christian Cage (STILL AEW TNT Champion)

AEW Women’s World Championship Match

Toni Storm vs. Deonna Purrazzo

Image Credit: AEW

First, I must make one quick observation about the women’s division when it comes to this show, and I understand that the possibility still exists that they can add women’s matches to the Zero Hour Pre-show, but simply put, having only ONE women’s match on the main Revolution card is a travesty. I understand that Julia Hart isn’t cleared to compete and defend the TBS Title right now, but that All-Star Scramble could have been changed to have eight women compete for a future TBS or AEW Title shot instead.

However, the match that we have is a fun one, with the wealth of history (both good and bad) between TIMELESS Toni Storm and the Virtuoso Deonna Purrazzo. As soon as Deonna made her debut in AEW, she made it abundantly clear that she was coming for Toni, with the AEW Women’s Title bring on the line a bonus in her conquest. When it comes to who wins the match, I think that no matter who wins it’s going to have a sour connotation to it. If Purrazzo wins, it takes the belt from Storm way too early, and if Storm retains the title, it makes Deonna look lame as she loses her first major match in the company. Also, Deonna will be at a distinct disadvantage unless Toni’s entourage is removed from ringside. It’s a tough choice for me here, but in the end, you simply cannot take the title from Storm right now, if it at all, because she is simply TIMELESS!

WINNER: TIMELESS Toni Storm (STILL AEW Women’s World Champion)

AEW World Championship Match

Samoa Joe vs. Hangman Page vs. Swerve Strickland

Image Credit: AEW

With absolutely no disrespect meant to the World Title nor any of the men involved in said match, we ALL know who Sunday Night in Greensboro will belong to, and it’s not Joe, Page, or Strickland, but rather The Icon Sting. However, that’s not to say that we shouldn’t expect great things from this match, as it combines the combustible elements of guys who hate each other, and in a situation where the champion does NOT need to be pinned to lose his title, it creates a chaotic environment for everyone involved.

The violent and personal history between Page and Strickland has been documented and on full display over the past half year or so, both inside and outside of the ring as well as house calls being made by one Strickland to Page’s home. Joe, who could stand to benefit from the hatred between Strickland and Page unlike other champions in a 3-way match, has stated that he wanted only the best competition to take on and beat down, and in Page and Strickland, he has two of the absolute best in the game. There are also the mind games on display, namely from Page, who feigned being injured this past week on Dynamite to attack Strickland, even after Swerve was complimentary of the Hangman. I know this continues to be cliché and on repeat from me, but it is difficult to pick a winner here, because while Page doesn’t need the title, Strickland simply cannot be denied, but taking the belt off Joe less than three months after he won it seems silly as well. In the end, I think Joe takes advantage of the animosity between Strickland and Page, and I think Swerve will one day hold the AEW World Title, just not this Sunday.

WINNER: Samoa Joe (STILL AEW World Champion)

AEW World Tag Team Championship Tornado Tag Match

Sting & Darby Allin vs. The Young Bucks

Image Credit: AEW

This match is going to be bittersweet, the culmination of an extraordinary career for one of the greatest men to ever put on a pair of wrestling boots, and for everyone, me included, we are all just along for the ride in this one. And while I alluded to this in the previous entry for the World Title match, it is meant as no disrespect for the men and that title, but this night belongs to The Icon Sting. However, as we all know, The Young (EVP) Bucks will stop at nothing to get a third run with the AEW Tag Team Titles, and Sting’s career will end after Sunday whether the “Brothers in Face Paint” win or lose.

It seemed kind of inauspicious at first, with the Bucks showing up after a Sting and Darby tag team match, looking more like the executives that they are within the company, and culminating with the sneak attack on Sting and Darby after they defeated Ricky Starks and Big Bill to win the AEW Tag Team Titles. That they attacked Sting’s sons managed to not only add more fuel to the fire for the eventual title shot for the former champions, but also served as a reminder that these Bucks are no longer Young but are trying out a new persona to make the switch over to “the dark side”. There are two ways that this match can go, one of which is that the Bucks win the tag team titles from Sting and Darby, making it the big F-You to Sting in his retirement match and he still gets his final moment anyway, or the other option is Sting and Darby win, and Sting retires a champion. In the case of the latter option, obviously it will create a scenario where Allin will have to find someone else to be tag team champions with him, but that’s a minor detail at this moment in time. It just doesn’t feel right for Sting to lose in his final match, and I think sending off the Icon in his retirement match as a champion is a fitting end to a stellar and incredible career in the ring, much less it will send all the fans home happy as well.

WINNER: Sting and Darby Allin (STILL AEW World Tag Team Champions, and Sting retires a champion while Tony Schivone yells his iconic call one more time)

Revolution is this Sunday, March 3rd at 8:00PM Eastern Time, with Zero Hour starting at 7:00PM and available for free on the company’s YouTube Channel.