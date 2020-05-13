411’s Dark Side of the Ring Report: ‘The Last Ride of the Road Warriors’

-We are nearing the end of season two with this series as next week it wraps up with an episode on Owen Hart. Before we get there though, we have this episode about The Road Warriors. This one should be a little more familiar to me as there have been plenty of stories out there about the RW and the WWE did their own video release around the time they were inducted into the Hall of Fame. Let’s get to it!

-As as reminder this season is being narrated by Chris Jericho.

-The teaser shows Animal and Barry Darsow will be prominent in this one. The talking heads discuss how awesome they looked and we will be getting some backstage video of Hawk doing drugs. That’s becoming a theme for this season.

-Jericho gives us a quick breakdown of tag wrestling and how important it has been in pro-wrestling. Animal calls tag wresting an art and a 4 person athletic dance. He then mentions they are the greatest tag team in the history of pro-wrestling.

-Barry Darsow is next and he introduces himself as The Repo Man and Demolition Smash. Paul Ellering who was their manager for 20 plus years and he talks about how he saw the IT factor with them. They discuss how they were both monsters instead of 1 big guy and 1 little guy. Oh man, Nikita Koloff is next and he looks pretty good. He makes sure to mention he is not from Russia though he portrayed that for many years in wrestling. He puts over the Doomsday Device finisher and Ellering calls it the ultimate finisher in wrestling for decades.

-They discuss how Animal was much more patient and Hawk would fly off the handle. Animal met Hawk when he was 18 in Minneapolis. They were in Jesse Ventura’s gym and Hawk slapped Animal on the back telling him that he should be lifting more weight.

-Next we meet Hawk’s brothers, Rich and Dan Hegstrand. They tell us that Hawk was voted class bully in school and laugh about it. Rich is the older brother and Dan was 4 years younger than Hawk. Rich breaks down talking about the loss of their mother. Hawk had a ton of energy as a kid and couldn’t sit still so he got into weight lifting.

-Scott Norton is here and he talks about Hawk being the toughest kid from his side of the tracks and he was the toughest kid from his side. Man, the people that came out of that Minneapolis area is crazy. Hawk would apparently punch himself in the face to condition himself to getting punched. Damn!

-They discuss the crazy talent that came from Minnesota in that era as I had just mentioned: Mr Perfect, The Road Warriors, John Nord, Barry Darsow, Scott Norton, Koloff, and Rick Rude. They all knew each other and it was at a tough bar called Grandma B’s that Hawk and Animal worked together. They worked as bouncers and got paid money to beat up people. Animal tells us one owner of the bar also dealt coke and would send Hawk and Animal to collect if someone wasn’t paying. The bar was also a strip clubs at times and would bring out the worst of the worst.

-Ed Sharkey is next and he was the trainer of the Road Warriors among many others. He had a hands off training approach and just instructed while sitting in a chair. He never showed them how to throw a working punch and didn’t smarten them up for a while.

-Ole Anderson was also from Minnesota and was in Grandma B’s when Animal threw a customer through a front door. They guy landed on Ole Anderson’s shoes and he decided to bring Animal down to Atlanta. Hawk was working for Al Tomko in Canada and we get some footage of him working there which is sweet.

-Animal was in Atlanta and dressed like a member of the Village People. He had a girlfriend and she became pregnant so they got married. He would send any money back to help his family, but he wasn’t making near enough money wrestling so he went back to bouncing. Ole then found out about Hawk and had the idea to put these two monsters together.

-Now as a tag team they were heading to Georgia. They were green as can be and were overwhelmed by the big time talent in Georgia Championship Wrestling. They handed them belts when they showed up and told them to just say they won the titles at a Tournament in Chicago. They soon took on Ellering as their manager both on and off screen. Animal says they used to sit at Denny’s and would plan out what they wanted to do in matches on napkins.

-Ole then threw an idea at them to copy the heel from the movie ‘The Road Warrior.’ He wanted them to try something with face paint and it was a disaster at first. Hawk then got the idea for Animal to shave his head into a mohawk and then he he would shave his with a double mohawk so that it would look like one full head of hair between them. The producer asks where the spiked shoulder pads came from and Ellering says it was Animal’s idea. He had a friend send him some shoulder pads and he put spikes on them and chains.

-They talk about working enhancement matches and how stiff they were. Hawk would apologize to the guys before the match, but told them they would be getting their ass kicked. Animals says they avoided hitting in the balls and other places, but some of those clotheslines were stiff.

-Cable television saw wrestling being broadcast all over the country, but the Road Warriors were kept fresh by bouncing from territory to territory. They discuss the “Road Warrior Pop” and how it’s still called that even today.

-Animal mentions he knew they were over when they went to Japan. They had wanted them over there for some time and they got them. Ellering brings up that Japanese fans like to be scared and that’s what the RW were able to do. Animal talks about press slamming Killer Khan and it made National News in Japan.

-That is where Hawk started getting into the Japanese Mafia. Animal wanted to be the guy to get some dinner, sleep and then work-out. Hawk had no shut off valve and wanted to go out all the time and it started to wear on Animal.

-By 1986 the RW had become one of the top attractions in the world. Ellering says his goal was to make money for all of them. Hawk’s brothers talk about how amazed they were seeing their brother on TV. The Warriors were rising stars that never had to change who they were no matter if they were heels or faces.

-They went to Carolina and were offered to do a Scaffold Match with The Midnight Express. A few days before the match Hawk broke a bone in his foot and worked the match in a boot. They were brought up that the show must go on and that started a cycle of dependency with Hawk. It started at the end of their NWA/WCW run before heading to the WWF.

-The drinking was a no brainer, but it also became an issue with muscle relaxers. Animal says 85% of the guys that died early in wrestling was in part to a combination of muscle relaxers. Things started to get bad in the WWF years because of the pressure to perform. Ellering says the WWF was always on their radar because that was the place to be.

-Animal brings up that Vince had just hired The Modern Day Warrior Kerry Von Erich, and had The Ultimate Warrior, so the team needed a new name. Animal came up with The Legion of Doom and it came from He-Man according to Ellering. He mentions that Hawk was a huge fan and would always make up stories about them being in The Legion of Doom. They actually include a few clips of He-Man, though I am pretty sure it didn’t come from He-Man.

-The WWF schedule was grueling and it took a toll on Hawk with the round the clock travel and work. It all came to a head at one of the WWF’s biggest shows.

-We head back to Cheetahs and The Godfather gets introduced as a talking head kind of late into this one. He tells the story that Bret told at his Hall of Fame induction where Vince took the LOD finish in a strip club. Okay then! I guess they had a Godfather quota to fill and just tacked this story in there.

-Hawk would fail a drug test and have to take 3 months off in the WWF. He was outspoken about his drinking and drug use and wouldn’t hide things. We get to SummerSlam and before the show they are doing a run through with Vince telling them what to do. Vince was getting annoyed as Hawk kept interrupting him with ideas. It turns out Hawk was plastered on placidyls and instead of getting a tag title shot higher up on the card they were in the opening match. They had to make their entrance on a motorcycle and Hawk was in no shape to perform. They had to change the finish because Animal was afraid Hawk would fall off the top rope.

-Animal admits he was hot at Hawk because he knew he was going to be suspended again. At the next TV taping in Hershey, Hawk was a no-show. He called Vince’s secretary to let him know that he quit. Animal was no longer going to fix things and had had enough. They discuss the impact Hawk’s actions had on Animal and Ellering. Animal wanted to finish the dates as a businessman so they could leave on good terms.

-Hawk had no desire to do that and got a separate deal in Japan and formed a team with Power Warrior (Kensuke Sasaki) called the Hell Raisers which was a rip-off of the Road Warrior gimmick. This obviously didn’t sit well with Animal.

-We get some Hell Raiser footage from Japan and Animal was pissed because he didn’t replace Hawk in the US and was doing things on his own. He was injured in a handicap match and had to take some time away from the ring to heal. Ellering was away from the business as well.

-Hawk was on his own and had quite a few near death experiences including overdoses. He walked away from a head on collision with an 18 wheeler while not wearing a seat belt as well. He also contracted Hep C and that seemed to shake him until he was cured and the doctor told him he go do stuff again. Hawk took that to mean he could go back to drinking, drugs, and partying.

-They show an interview with Hawk saying that Vince was always good to them and they wanted to work with a class organization like the WWF. The new contract came with insurance policies as we skip quite a few years and get to Droz being the 3rd member of the team. Droz is here and talks about them being icons and he had a great run with them.

-The angle was pitched to have Hawk act drunk and the idea that Droz was trying to separate them. Ellering calls it heartbreaking but says “that’s wrestling.” Droz says Hawk didn’t have a problem with it and then we get the infamous angle where Hawk climbed the Titan-Tron and you were left wondering if Droz pushed him off or if Hawk fell. Animal felt uncomfortable about the angle and they decided to leave again.

-They went to work in Australia where Hawk was able to find whatever drugs he needed. He was on coke and muscle relaxers and soon he was found passed out before the show. He was taken to the hospital as his heart was ready to explode. Hawk called Animal to come get him as he didn’t want to die in Australia. He took Hawk back to LA against doctors orders and then to Tampa and told him he was on his own now.

-The preview for next week about Owen is shown and man, is that going to be tough to watch.

-Animal went to see The Christian Power Team and Nikita Koloff invited him out. They brought Hawk out as well and he was the first one to walk to the alter and was baptized later that week. From that point on he started living in a good way and married a woman named Gale. He was a different person with her and he put his family first.

-He was moving furniture out of his house and told his wife that he needed to lie down as he wasn’t feeling well. Animal got the call that Hawk had died at the age of 46. It wasn’t an OD, but his heart just stopped. Ellering got the call from Animal and you can see he is still shaken by it. He still had the black van when he first met them and knew he had to drive it to Tampa for the funeral.

-Oct 19, 2003 was the funeral and Ellering recites what he said for the eulogy and it is touching.

-His brothers talk about his death and they are emotional about it as you would expect. To them he was never Hawk and was always just Mike. Norton breaks down talking about him and Ellering says everyone loved being around Hawk.

-Animal talks about being with Hawk for over half his life and they fought like brothers, but 99% of the time it was great. He says Hawk should be remembered as one half of the greatest tag team in wrestling history and calls him one of the best interviews ever. A piece of the wrestling business died with Hawk.

-This was good, but it kind of breezed through things. There was a lot they skipped through and only seemed to want to focus on the bad the Hawk did which kind of makes sense for this series. There also wasn’t much that hasn’t been covered before as the stories are well know. I actually enjoyed the WWE release more than this as it covered the bad while also going into more detail about the good. The intro teased talking about Demolition as a knock-off with Darsow, but it was never touched on. It is great to hear Hawk was able to turn his life around at the end but like with many others past actions always have a way to catch up to you and that happened here. It was an interesting watch that gave a decent look into the Road Warriors, but there is more out you can watch to get more of the story. Thanks as always for reading!