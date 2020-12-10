wrestling / News
411’s Dissecting Dynamite Is Live: Review & Analysis of Tonight’s AEW Dynamite
December 9, 2020 | Posted by
AEW Dynamite is in the books, but the discussion continues with 411’s post-show Dissecting Dynamite! The full video for the show is now online and you can check it out below, with host Andy Perez and guest host Tony Acero discussing the events of tonight’s show. The show starts at 10 PM ET/7 PM PT.
And don’t forget to subscribe to 411 on YouTube here. You can hit the notification bell to be notified whenever we put a new video up including new episodes of Dissecting Dynamite, the 411 on Wrestling Podcast, the 411 Interviews Podcast, the latest movie trailers and clips, plus more!
