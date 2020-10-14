411’s Dissecting Dynamite Live Post-Show Debuting Tomorrow After AEW Dynamite

411 is going live after this week’s Anniversary episode of AEW Dynamite with the debut of Dissecting Dynamite. We’re debuting our livestream post-show for Dynamite on Wednesday night, hosted by Andy Perez with guest host Blake Lovell. Andy and Blake discussed the first year of AEW Dynamite on the latest 411 on Wrestling Podcast and we’re sure they’ll have a lot to say about this week’s packed anniversary episode.

The livestream will start immediately after Dynamite goes off the air with a livestream posted right here at 411. If you want to get a jump on the show, you can can set a reminder on the video below (and subscribe to the 411 YouTube account, of course!). Dissecting Dynamite will air weekly after AEW Dynamite every Wednesday.

We’re very excited about this, our first regular livestream for 411, and hope you enjoy. See you tomorrow right at 10 PM ET/7 PM PT immediately after Dynamite!