wrestling / News
411’s Dissecting Dynamite Live Post-Show Returns Tonight After AEW Dynamite
October 21, 2020 | Posted by
411 is going live after tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite with the second week of Dissecting Dynamite. Our livestream post-show for Dynamite returns tonight, hosted by Andy Perez with guest host (and our AEW Dynamite live coverage man) Tony Acero!
Tony and Andy will likely have a lot to say about this week’s packed episode, so tune in immediately after Dynamite goes off the air with a livestream posted right here at 411. If you want to get a jump on the show, you can can set a reminder on the video below. You can also subscribe to the 411 YouTube account and hit the notification bell to be notified whenever we put a new video up.
See you tonight at 10 PM ET/7 PM PT immediately after Dynamite!
