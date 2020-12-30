411’s Dissecting Dynamite Returns Tonight to Review Brodie Lee Tribute Show

Tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite will pay tribute to the late Brodie Lee, and 411’s Dissecting Dynamite will be back after the episode for post-show analysis. Our livestream post-show for Dynamite will kick off right after AEW Dynamite ends with Andy Perez and Blake Lovell discussing the episode, their favorite Brodie Lee/Luke Harper moments, and more.

There will certainly be a lot for them to talk about regarding Lee and tonight’s episode, so make sure to tune in immediately after Dynamite goes off the air with our livestream posted right here at 411. If you want to get a jump on the show, you can can set a reminder on the video below. You can also subscribe to the 411 YouTube account and hit the notification bell to be notified whenever we put a new video up.

See you tonight at 10 PM ET/7 PM PT immediately after Dynamite!